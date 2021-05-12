FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Thibaut Courtois SBC – Requirements and solutions

In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team continued honoring the top LaLiga players of 2020-21 on May 12, as one of the league’s top goalkeepers received an upgraded card. Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois has a new 94 OVR player item in FIFA 21, and this card is obtainable via a Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you add the star netminder to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements for this SBC, plus potential solutions.

How to complete TOTS Thibaut Courtois SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. The requirements for each of the two lineups are as follows:

Real Madrid

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 80

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

La Liga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solutions

Goalkeeper Squad Building Challenges are not typically expensive, and this one is no exception. Yes, the two inform cards do drive up the price for this SBC. However, the min. OVR requirements for each of the two parts are quite reasonable. Expect to pay around 100,000 Coins to complete this SBC.

Real Madrid

ST: TOTW ST Kike Garcia (81 OVR)

TOTW ST Kike Garcia (81 OVR) LW: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)

LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR) RW: RM Puertas (77 OVR)

RM Puertas (77 OVR) LCM: CDM William Silva de Cavalho (80 OVR)

CDM William Silva de Cavalho (80 OVR) RCM: CM Roque Mesa (78 OVR)

CM Roque Mesa (78 OVR) CDM: CDM Angel Montoro (77 OVR)

CDM Angel Montoro (77 OVR) LB: GK Alexander Schwolow (79 OVR)

GK Alexander Schwolow (79 OVR) LCB: CB Victor Laguardia (78 OVR)

CB Victor Laguardia (78 OVR) RCB: GK Unai Simon (80 OVR)

GK Unai Simon (80 OVR) RB: RB Alessandro Florenzi (81 OVR)

RB Alessandro Florenzi (81 OVR) GK: Alex Remiro (80 OVR)

La Liga

ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) LM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

RM Pizzi (84 OVR) RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) LCM: TOTS CAM Cristian Guanca (85 OVR)

TOTS CAM Cristian Guanca (85 OVR) RCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) CDM: CM Koke (85 OVR)

CM Koke (85 OVR) LB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RB: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 15.