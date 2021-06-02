FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Medran Silver Stars Objectives challenge

On May 26, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a fresh Silver Stars challenge. This week, FIFA players can obtain a new 74 OVR Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments player item of Chicago Fire midfielder Medran. So, how can you add the Spanish midfielder to your collection? Let’s go over the objectives for this week’s Silver Stars challenge.

Much like with other Silver Stars challenges, FIFA players will need to complete three separate objectives. All of these must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge.

The three objectives are as follows:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the 74 OVR TOTS Moments Medran player item.

As with most of the Silver Stars challenge, you’ll need a team full of Silver cards and compete in the Silver Lounge in order to pick up this new player item. Make sure to get your games in this week if you are looking to add Medran to your collection.

This challenge expires on June 9.