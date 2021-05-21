FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Moments Felipe Caicedo Objectives challenge

It’s Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) week in FIFA 21, and that means a chance to get upgraded cards featuring some of the top players from the Italian-based league. On May 21, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new TOTS Objectives challenges, one for Nicolo Barella and the other for Lazio CF Felipe Caicedo. FIFA players have a chance to acquire a new 91 OVR TOTS Moments card of Caicedo, and here’s what you need to do in order to unlock it.

How to complete TOTS Moments Felipe Caicedo Objectives challenge

To complete this Objectives challenge done, FIFA players will need to fulfill four separate objectives. All of these must be done in Squad Battles.

The four objectives are as follows:

Heading Heights – Score two Headers in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score two Headers in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Crucial Centre Forward – Assist using CFs in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist using CFs in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Serie A Saviour – Score using Serie A players in six separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score using Serie A players in six separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Felipe Finishes – Score a Finesse goal in 10 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players who complete all four will receive 300 XP towards this season, and the 91 OVR Caicedo card.

Much like with the Nadiem Amiri Objectives challenge that went live last week, none of these objectives look particularly daunting. However, be mindful that you will most likely need to use a formation that has a CF slot, unless you’re willing to play a center forward out of position. This will enable you to complete the Crucial Centre Forward. Some other good news is that you could use a Serie A CF, such as Napoli’s Dries Mertens, to work on that objective. This could be helpful when it comes to try to banging out multiple objectives at once.

This challenge is slated to expire on May 28.