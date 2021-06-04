FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Ousmane Dembele SBC – Requirements and solutions

On June 4, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 introduced a brand new Flashback card into the game. Barcelona’s electric winger Ousmane Dembele has been a quality player when healthy and this card represents his Team of the Season card from FUT 17. The card won’t come cheap, but if you want to get the 91 OVR winger into your lineup, follow the steps below.

How to complete Flashback Ousmane Dembele

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players will need to complete five separate lineups for this Squad Building Challenge. Each lineup has its own set of requirements to keep in mind as you’re working through them.

Here are all five lineups:

BVB

Starting players – 11

Dortmund players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blaugrana

Starting players – 11

FC Barcelona players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Les Bleus

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

La Liga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 89

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Mega Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

As mentioned at the top, Dembele isn’t going to be cheap. Currently, the card is coming in at around 700,000 coins on both PlayStation and Xbox. That’s steep if you’re doing it from scratch, but if you can toss in a few TOTS you’ve earned through objectives over the last few weeks, you can bring that cost down quite a bit. Here are some solutions to help you out if you do decide to finish it from scratch.

BVB

ST : CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) CAM : CAM Max Kruse (81 OVR)

: CAM Max Kruse (81 OVR) LM : LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR) RM : GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Javi Martinez (81 OVR)

: CDM Javi Martinez (81 OVR) CDM : CM Sami Khedira (81 OVR)

: CM Sami Khedira (81 OVR) LB : LWB TOTS Filip Mladenovic (86 OVR)

: LWB TOTS Filip Mladenovic (86 OVR) CB : RB Santiago Arias (81 OVR)

: RB Santiago Arias (81 OVR) CB : CB Sven Bender (81 OVR)

: CB Sven Bender (81 OVR) RB : RB Benjamin Pavard (81 OVR)

: RB Benjamin Pavard (81 OVR) GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

Blaugrana

LW : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) ST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) RW : RM Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR)

: RM Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR) CM : GK TOTS Andre Blake (87 OVR)

: GK TOTS Andre Blake (87 OVR) CM : CAM Hakim Zieych (85 OVR)

: CAM Hakim Zieych (85 OVR) CM : CM Jorginho (83 OVR)

: CM Jorginho (83 OVR) LB : GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR)

: GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR) CB : CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR) CB : CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RB : RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)

: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR) GK: GK Neto (82 OVR)

Les Bleus

ST : ST TOTS Paul Ebere Onauchu (87 OVR)

: ST TOTS Paul Ebere Onauchu (87 OVR) LM : LM Kingsley Coman (84 OVR)

: LM Kingsley Coman (84 OVR) CM : CM Serge Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

: CM Serge Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) CM : CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR)

: CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR) RM : RM TOTS Adri Embarba (89 OVR)

: RM TOTS Adri Embarba (89 OVR) CDM : CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)

: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR) LB : LM Douglas Costa (84 OVR)

: LM Douglas Costa (84 OVR) CB : CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) CB : CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR)

: CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR) RB : GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) GK: GK Mattia Perin (82 OVR)

Bundesliga

ST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) ST : ST TOTS Raul Ruidiaz (90 OVR)

: ST TOTS Raul Ruidiaz (90 OVR) CAM : CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) LM : LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR) RM : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)

: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR) LB : GK Ter Stegen (90 OVR)

: GK Ter Stegen (90 OVR) CB : CB TOTS Jose Fonte (93 OVR)

: CB TOTS Jose Fonte (93 OVR) CB : GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) RB : RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR) GK: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

La Liga

ST : ST TOTS Raul Ruidiaz (90 OVR)

: ST TOTS Raul Ruidiaz (90 OVR) ST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) LM : LW TOTS Dusan Tadic (90 OVR)

: LW TOTS Dusan Tadic (90 OVR) RM : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) CDM : LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR)

: LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR) CDM : CAM TOTS Alejandro Pozuelo (91 OVR)

: CAM TOTS Alejandro Pozuelo (91 OVR) LB : ST TOTS Burak Yilmaz (91 OVR)

: ST TOTS Burak Yilmaz (91 OVR) CB : CB TOTS Jose Fonte (93 OVR)

: CB TOTS Jose Fonte (93 OVR) CB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RB : RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR) GK: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 11.