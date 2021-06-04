FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Ousmane Dembele SBC – Requirements and solutions
Add some top-end pace to your right wing.
On June 4, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 introduced a brand new Flashback card into the game. Barcelona’s electric winger Ousmane Dembele has been a quality player when healthy and this card represents his Team of the Season card from FUT 17. The card won’t come cheap, but if you want to get the 91 OVR winger into your lineup, follow the steps below.
How to complete Flashback Ousmane Dembele
Players will need to complete five separate lineups for this Squad Building Challenge. Each lineup has its own set of requirements to keep in mind as you’re working through them.
Here are all five lineups:
BVB
- Starting players – 11
- Dortmund players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Blaugrana
- Starting players – 11
- FC Barcelona players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Les Bleus
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
La Liga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 89
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Mega Pack
Solutions
As mentioned at the top, Dembele isn’t going to be cheap. Currently, the card is coming in at around 700,000 coins on both PlayStation and Xbox. That’s steep if you’re doing it from scratch, but if you can toss in a few TOTS you’ve earned through objectives over the last few weeks, you can bring that cost down quite a bit. Here are some solutions to help you out if you do decide to finish it from scratch.
BVB
- ST: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Max Kruse (81 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)
- RM: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Javi Martinez (81 OVR)
- CDM: CM Sami Khedira (81 OVR)
- LB: LWB TOTS Filip Mladenovic (86 OVR)
- CB: RB Santiago Arias (81 OVR)
- CB: CB Sven Bender (81 OVR)
- RB: RB Benjamin Pavard (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
Blaugrana
- LW: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- RW: RM Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR)
- CM: GK TOTS Andre Blake (87 OVR)
- CM: CAM Hakim Zieych (85 OVR)
- CM: CM Jorginho (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR)
- CB: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RB: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Neto (82 OVR)
Les Bleus
- ST: ST TOTS Paul Ebere Onauchu (87 OVR)
- LM: LM Kingsley Coman (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Serge Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- CM: CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR)
- RM: RM TOTS Adri Embarba (89 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)
- LB: LM Douglas Costa (84 OVR)
- CB: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR)
- RB: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Mattia Perin (82 OVR)
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- ST: ST TOTS Raul Ruidiaz (90 OVR)
- CAM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)
- LB: GK Ter Stegen (90 OVR)
- CB: CB TOTS Jose Fonte (93 OVR)
- CB: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- RB: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
La Liga
- ST: ST TOTS Raul Ruidiaz (90 OVR)
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- LM: LW TOTS Dusan Tadic (90 OVR)
- RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- CDM: LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR)
- CDM: CAM TOTS Alejandro Pozuelo (91 OVR)
- LB: ST TOTS Burak Yilmaz (91 OVR)
- CB: CB TOTS Jose Fonte (93 OVR)
- CB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- RB: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 11.