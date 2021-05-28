FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Presnel Kimpembe Objectives challenge

Over the past six weeks, we’ve seen FIFA 21 celebrate the top players from the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, and Serie A. On May 28, the final major European league, France’s Ligue 1, got its time to shine. EA Sports and the FIFA team released Team of the Season (TOTS) featuring some of the top players from the Ligue 1, and one of those items can be obtained via an Objectives challenge. A new 90 OVR card of PSG back Presnel Kimpembe is live in FIFA 21, and here’s how you can get it.

How to complete TOTS Presnel Kimpembe Objectives challenge

To complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to fulfill five specific objectives. All of these objectives must be completed within the new Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup mode. The five objectives are as follows:

Heading Clear – Score two headers in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score two headers in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Defensive Delivery – Assist four goals using Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist four goals using Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP) Goal Getter – Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Successful Seven – Win seven matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Win seven matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) French Finisher – Score using French players in 13 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Players who complete all five will receive 300 XP and the TOTS Kimpembe player item.

In order to complete all five, you will need to compete in the online Ligue 1 Lineup Friendly. This friendly has three team requirements, and those are as follows:

Ligue 1 players – Exactly 11

Clubs – Min. 5

Nationalities/Regions – Exactly 5

In order to meet these requirements, you’ll probably want to mix the lineup up with players like CB Marquinhos (Brazil), CDM Idrissa Gueye (Senegal), and Lopes (Portugal), in order to meet the nationalities requirement. You obviously won’t need to worry too much about chemistry, since the lineups for this friendly must be full of players from the same league. However, make sure to use players in their proper position. Additionally, you should want to build a lineup that has a French attacker, such as Wissam Ben Yedder or Kylian Mbappe. This will enable you to meet the French Finisher objective.

This Objectives challenge is slated to expire on June 4.