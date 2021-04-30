FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Rodri Objectives challenge

The FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) rolls into its second week, and that means a chance to pick up some new TOTS player items. On April 30, EA Sports and the FIFA team released two new TOTS-themed Objectives challenge. FIFA players now have a chance to get two TOTS players from the Premier League: striker Nick Bamford and Manchester City midfielder Rodri. So, how can you get the Spanish midfielder? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete TOTS Rodri Objectives challenge

Much like with the Nick Powell and Angel Correa Objectives challenges from last week, FIFA players will need to complete five different objectives. All of these must be done in the new Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play.

The five objectives are as follows:

Unlocking the Defence – Assist three goals with Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist three goals with Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Ranged Rocket – Score two Outside of the Box goals using midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Score two Outside of the Box goals using midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP) Sweet Sixteen – Score 16 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Score 16 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Serial Winners – Win nine matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Win nine matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Consistently Clinical – Score in 14 separate matches using players with min. 4* Weak Foot in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Players who complete all five will receive 300 XP and the 91 OVR Rodri card.

As mentioned earlier, all five must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play. The requirements for this friendly are pretty straight-forward. Users must have a minimum of seven Premier League players on the team, with at least three different clubs being represented.

Ideally, you should try to rock with Premier League attackers who have at least a 4* Weak Foot rating, plus solid midfielders who can score. Some players who could help you out are as follows:

CAM Bruno Fernandes

ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

CM Paul Pogba

CAM Kai Havertz

RW Riyad Mahrez

LM Marcus Rashford

RM Lucas

This challenge is a season-based Objectives challenge, but the current seasons ends on May 7. Be sure to get this done by then.