FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Angel Correa Objectives challenge

It’s Team of the Season time in FIFA 21, as EA Sports started the promo by unveiling the Community TOTW recipients on April 23. In addition to the Community TOTS release, EA Sports and the FIFA team released two new TOTS Objectives challenge, one for Nick Powell and one for Atletico de Madrid RM Angel Correa. So, how can you get your hands on this 90 OVR card? Let’s go over what you need to do.

In order to pick up the Correa Team of the Season card, FIFA users will need to complete five different objectives. All of these must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge.

The five objectives are as follows:

Perfect Passing – Assist seven goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist seven goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Finest Finish – Score five Finesse goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack)

– Score five Finesse goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack) Seasoned Scorer – Score 14 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Score 14 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Winning Ways – Win eight matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Win eight matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Scoring Streak – Score in 12 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Screenshot from Gamepur

Players who finished all five will receive 300 XP and the 90 OVR Correa card.

The Community Challenge has one specific requirement: a minimum of seven leagues represented on each team. Thanks to this requirement, country chemistry will come into play in a big way. Yes, there are multiple ways you can build a team needed to get this done. However, you will ideally want to add players who can help you get those Finesse goals, and complement them with solid footballers from the same country.

Here’s a mock build of a roster for this challenge using just base cards:

Formation – 4-3-3 (4)

Team Overall – 83 OVR

Cost – 69,000-75,000 Coins

ST: CF Joao Felix (81 OVR)

CF Joao Felix (81 OVR) LW: LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) RW: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)

RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR) LCM: CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR)

CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR) CAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR) RCM: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)

CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR) LB: LB Marco Rui (79 OVR)

LB Marco Rui (79 OVR) LCB: CB Pepe (81 OVR)

CB Pepe (81 OVR) RCB: CB Ivan Marcano (81 OVR)

CB Ivan Marcano (81 OVR) RB: RB Jonas Svensson (78 OVR)

RB Jonas Svensson (78 OVR) GK: GK Agustin Marchesin (82 OVR)

Obviously, if you have better players than this, use those items. But, just remember to be mindful of the requirements when completing this challenge.

This challenge will expire on April 30.