FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Sosa Objectives challenge

On May 10, EA Sports dropped the Super Lig Team of the Season into packs in FIFA 21. Alongside the new squad in packs, they’ve also given players a new Objective player to work toward. Players have just a few days to grab their own Team of the Season Jose Sosa from Fenerbahce. The 90 OVR center-mid is a solid player that isn’t too tough to earn. Make sure to hop in and get those objectives taken care of.

How to complete TOTS Sosa Objectives challenge

To complete this Objectives challenge, players need to complete four separate objectives. All of these can be done in either Squad Battles or Rivals, letting you decide which game mode you’d like to grind.

The four objectives are as follows:

Super Lig Setup – Assist using Super Lig players in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist using Super Lig players in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Storied Skills – Score in two separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 4* Skill Moves (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP)

– Score in two separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 4* Skill Moves (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Super Squad – Score a Finesse goal in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals with at least five Super Lig players in your squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score a Finesse goal in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals with at least five Super Lig players in your squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Argentinian Architect – Assist with a Through Ball in six Squad Battle wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Argentinian players (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players who complete all will receive 300 XP and the 90 OVR Sosa player item.

This challenge isn’t going to be too tough to pull off. After all, you can do all of it in Squad Battles, and it only requires six total games played if you build your squads correctly. You could even pair these objectives with the set for TOTS Carvalho and get both finished at once. That said, you only have four days to finish, so you’d better get started quickly.

This challenge expires on May 14.