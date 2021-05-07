FIFA 21: How to complete William Silva de Carvalho Objectives challenge

Week 3 of the FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo has arrived, and this week’s focus is the LaLiga. On May 7, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new TOTS Objectives challenges: one for striker Alexander Isak, and the other for Real Betis midfielder William Silva de Carvalho. FIFA players can now try their hands on acquiring a new 89 OVR player item of the Portuguese midfielder, but to add this card to your collection, make sure to get those objectives and Squad Battles matches done.

How to complete William Silva de Carvalho Objectives challenge

To complete this Objectives challenge done, FIFA players will need to fulfill four separate objectives. All of these must be done in Squad Battles.

The four objectives are as follows:

Breaking Through – Assist 10 goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist 10 goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Anchor Assists – Assist with a CDM in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) with 11 Premier League players in your starting squad (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist with a CDM in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) with 11 Premier League players in your starting squad (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Scoring Success – Score using LaLiga players in six separate Squad Battles win on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score using LaLiga players in six separate Squad Battles win on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Portuguese Prowess – Score using Portuguese players in 10 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players who complete all four will receive 300 XP and the 89 OVR Carvalho player item.

This challenge does not look too daunting. However, there does appear to be a time issue.

Sure, you could bang out the first three objectives in one swoop, so long as you play on World Class difficulty. However, the Portuguese Prowess challenge could prove to be a bit more difficult to do, based in part that there are really no big-name Portuguese LaLiga attackers other than Joao Felix. And, if you’re looking to get one of his upgraded player items from this past year, good luck. As of May 7, the lowest 87 OVR Felix card on the market is 293,000 Coins, per FUTBIN.

The good news, however, is that the final challenge requires min. Professional difficulty. So, you could just add Felix or another Portuguese player to your team after completing the first three, and then bombard the opposition to get through the fourth objective.

This challenge is slated to expire on May 14.