FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Steven Caulker SBC – Requirements and solutions
Representing the Super Lig.
In addition to a new Squad Building Challenge featuring LaLiga midfielder Uros Racic, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team this week released a new Super Lig Team of the Season (TOTS) Squad Building Challenge. FIFA players now have a chance to add an 89 OVR player item of English back Steven Caulker to their collection. So, how can you do just that? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions to help you along the way.
How to complete TOTS Steven Caulker SBC
To complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 80
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
National Duty
- ST: ST Wout Weghurst (81 OVR)
- LM: LM Moussa Diaby (81 OVR)
- RM: RM Renato Steffen (78 OVR)
- LCM: CM Suat Serdar (78 OVR)
- RCM: CM Florian Neuhaus (79 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Javi Martinez (81 OVR)
- LB: LM Ryan Sessegnon (75 OVR)
- LCB: CB Lukasz Piszczek (80 OVR)
- RCB: CB Willi Orban (79 OVR)
- RB: TOTW CAM Vitaliy Buyalskyi (80 OVR)
- GK: GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LW: CM Arthur (84 OVR)
- RW: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Cyle Larin (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 14.