FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Steven Caulker SBC – Requirements and solutions

In addition to a new Squad Building Challenge featuring LaLiga midfielder Uros Racic, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team this week released a new Super Lig Team of the Season (TOTS) Squad Building Challenge. FIFA players now have a chance to add an 89 OVR player item of English back Steven Caulker to their collection. So, how can you do just that? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions to help you along the way.

How to complete TOTS Steven Caulker SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:

National Duty

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 80

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

National Duty

ST: ST Wout Weghurst (81 OVR)

ST Wout Weghurst (81 OVR) LM: LM Moussa Diaby (81 OVR)

LM Moussa Diaby (81 OVR) RM: RM Renato Steffen (78 OVR)

RM Renato Steffen (78 OVR) LCM: CM Suat Serdar (78 OVR)

CM Suat Serdar (78 OVR) RCM: CM Florian Neuhaus (79 OVR)

CM Florian Neuhaus (79 OVR) CDM: CDM Javi Martinez (81 OVR)

CDM Javi Martinez (81 OVR) LB: LM Ryan Sessegnon (75 OVR)

LM Ryan Sessegnon (75 OVR) LCB: CB Lukasz Piszczek (80 OVR)

CB Lukasz Piszczek (80 OVR) RCB: CB Willi Orban (79 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (79 OVR) RB: TOTW CAM Vitaliy Buyalskyi (80 OVR)

TOTW CAM Vitaliy Buyalskyi (80 OVR) GK: GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR)

Top Form

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LW: CM Arthur (84 OVR)

CM Arthur (84 OVR) RW: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)

CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR) RCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) CDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)

LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR) LCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR) RCB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)

CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Cyle Larin (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Cyle Larin (82 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 14.

