FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Uros Racic SBC – Requirements and solutions

LaLiga Team of the Season (TOTS) week continues in FIFA 21, as FIFA players now have a crack at another player from the Spain-based league. A new 89 OVR player item of Villarreal CF midfielder Uros Racic went live in FIFA 21, as football fans have a chance to add the Serbian midfielder to their collection. So, what do you need to do in order to add Racic to your squad? Let’s go over the requirements for this Squad Building Challenge, plus some solutions to help you out.

How to complete TOTS Uros Racic SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete the Racic Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will only need to complete one lineup that features 11 players. This lineup features five different requirements, and the five are as follows:

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

The min. 85 OVR team requirement isn’t the cheapest, nor is it the most expensive in the world. However, the two mandatory Team of the Week items do drive the price of this SBC to around 130,000 Coins. If you’re in need of solutions, here’s a set that could help you out:

ST: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87 OVR)

ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87 OVR) LM: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR) RM: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)

TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR)

CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM WIlfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

CDM WIlfried Ndidi (84 OVR) RCDM: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (87 OVR) LB: TOTW LM Theo Bongonda (83 OVR)

TOTW LM Theo Bongonda (83 OVR) LCB: CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR) RCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) GK: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 14.