The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 33 (May 12)

The 2020-21 football season in Europe is drawing closer to an end, but there’s still a few upgraded FUT cards that need to be handed out. On May 12, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released the 33rd Team of the Week for this year’s game. Last week, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headlined the TOTW. This week, another Premier League star headlines the TOTW.

The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 32

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker received the highest-rated card in this week’s TOTW. The Brazilian netminder now has a 91 OVR TOTW card in FUT, a +1 OVR upgrade from the base card that went live in October.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for May 5:

Starters

ST: Newcastle United ST Callum Wilson (86 OVR)

Newcastle United ST Callum Wilson (86 OVR) LW: Inter ST Alexis Sanchez (85 OVR)

Inter ST Alexis Sanchez (85 OVR) RW: Napoli ST Victor Osimhen (84 OVR)

Napoli ST Victor Osimhen (84 OVR) LM: Levante UD LM Jose Morales (86 OVR)

Levante UD LM Jose Morales (86 OVR) RM: TSG Hoffenheim CAM Andrej Kramaric (86 OVR)

TSG Hoffenheim CAM Andrej Kramaric (86 OVR) LCM: Sevilla FC CM Ivan Rakitic (86 OVR)

Sevilla FC CM Ivan Rakitic (86 OVR) RCM: Roma FC CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (84 OVR)

Roma FC CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (84 OVR) LCB: Bayern Munich LB Raphael Guerreiro (87 OVR)

Bayern Munich LB Raphael Guerreiro (87 OVR) MCB: Rennes CB Damien Da Silva (84 OVR)

Rennes CB Damien Da Silva (84 OVR) RCB: Arsneal LB Bukayo Saka (84 OVR)

Arsneal LB Bukayo Saka (84 OVR) GK: Liverpool GK Alisson Becker (91 OVR)

Reserves

Torino GK Salvatore Sirigu (86 OVR)

Montpellier RW Gaetan Laborde (84 OVR)

Valencia CF ST Maximiliano Gomez (83 OVR)

Lyon CDM Bruno Guimaraes (82 OVR)

Real Sociedad CB Aritz Elustondo (81 OVR)

VfL Wolfsburg LM Josip Brekalo (81 OVR)

Crystal Palace CM Eberechi Eze (81 OVR)

Substitutes

FC Sion ST Guillaume Hoarau (80 OVR)

(Hero) Derby County ST Martyn Waghorn (78 OVR)

Brescia ST Florian Aye (78 OVR)

Vejle Boldklub RM Allan Sousa (75 OVR)

Slask Wroctaw ST Erik Exposito (75 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until May 19.