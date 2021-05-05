FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Youri Tielemans SBC – Requirements and solutions

In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Team of the Season (TOTS) Squad Building Challenge on May 5. To keep the Premier League theme going in FIFA 21, players can now pick up a 90 OVR player item of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. So, how can you add the Belgian midfielder to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions.

How to complete TOTS Youri Tielemans SBC

To complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Belgium players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

Premier League SBCs are usually not cheap, and this one is no exception. However, no Team of the Week cards are required, so that helps out quite a bit in terms of price. Expect to pay somewhere around 220,000 Coins in order to get the Tielemans SBC done.

Here are some solutions that could help you out:

National Duty

ST: ST Mauro Icardi (85 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (85 OVR) LW: LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)

LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR) RW: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) LCM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)

CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR) MCM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)

CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR) RCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) LB: LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) RCB: CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR)

CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR) RB: GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR) GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

Premier League

ST: CAM Thomas Muller (86 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (86 OVR) LCAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

CAM Oscar (83 OVR) MCAM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)

CM Paulinho (83 OVR) RCAM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR) RCDM: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR) RB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)

RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR) GK: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is set to expire on May 5.