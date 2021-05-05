FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Youri Tielemans SBC – Requirements and solutions
Leicester City’s Tielemans gets rewarded for a strong season.
In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Team of the Season (TOTS) Squad Building Challenge on May 5. To keep the Premier League theme going in FIFA 21, players can now pick up a 90 OVR player item of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. So, how can you add the Belgian midfielder to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions.
How to complete TOTS Youri Tielemans SBC
To complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Belgium players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Premier League SBCs are usually not cheap, and this one is no exception. However, no Team of the Week cards are required, so that helps out quite a bit in terms of price. Expect to pay somewhere around 220,000 Coins in order to get the Tielemans SBC done.
Here are some solutions that could help you out:
National Duty
- ST: ST Mauro Icardi (85 OVR)
- LW: LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- LCM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)
- MCM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)
- RCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: CAM Thomas Muller (86 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- MCAM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)
- RCDM: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR)
- RB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is set to expire on May 5.