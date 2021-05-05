The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 32 (May 5)

On May 5, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released the 32nd Team of the Week. Last week, French striker Antoine Griezmann was the headliner of the TOTW. This time around, another big-name attacker leads the charge, along with one the game’s brightest up-and-coming stars.

The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 32

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for May 5:

Starters

ST: Chelsea ST Kai Havertz (86 OVR)

Chelsea ST Kai Havertz (86 OVR) LW: Besiktas ST Cyle Larin (82 OVR)

Besiktas ST Cyle Larin (82 OVR) RW: Arsenal ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (90 OVR)

Arsenal ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (90 OVR) LM: KRC Genk LM Theo Bongonda (83 OVR)

KRC Genk LM Theo Bongonda (83 OVR) RM: Manchester City RM Ferran Torres (84 OVR)

Manchester City RM Ferran Torres (84 OVR) LCM: AC Milan CAM Hasan Calhanoglu (86 OVR)

AC Milan CAM Hasan Calhanoglu (86 OVR) RCM: SL Benfica CM Pizzi (86 OVR)

SL Benfica CM Pizzi (86 OVR) LCB: Slavia Praha LB Jan Boril (82 OVR)

Slavia Praha LB Jan Boril (82 OVR) MCB: Real Madrid CB Eder Militao (83 OVR)

Real Madrid CB Eder Militao (83 OVR) RCB: Tottenham Hotspur RB Serge Aurier (85 OVR)

Tottenham Hotspur RB Serge Aurier (85 OVR) GK: Sassuolo GK Andrea Consigli (86 OVR)

Reserves

R. Zaragoza GK Cristian Alvarez (81 OVR)

LOSC RB Zeki Celik (81 OVR)

FC Nantes LM Moses Simon (81 OVR)

Pachuca RM Felipe Pardo (81 OVR)

Cardiff City LF Harry Wilson (81 OVR)

SD Eibar ST Kike Garcia (81 OVR)

Bologna ST Rodrigo Palacio (81 OVR)

Substitutes

Dynamo Kyiv CAM Vitaliy Buyalskyi (80 OVR)

Yokohama F-M ST Ado Onaiwu (77 OVR)

Heracles Almelo ST Sinan Bakis (76 OVR)

Newport County CB Mickey Demetriou (73 OVR)

Harrogate Town ST Brendan Kiernan (69 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until May 12.