FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Alexander Isak Objectives challenge

Week 3 of the FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo has arrived, and this week’s focus is the LaLiga. On May 7, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new TOTS Objectives challenges: one for midfielder William Carvalho and one for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. FIFA players can now try their hands on acquiring a new 92 OVR player item of the Swedish striker, but to add this card to your collection, make sure to get those objectives done.

How to complete TOTS Alexander Isak Objectives challenge

To complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to fulfill five specific objectives. All of these objectives must be completed within the new Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links mode. The five objectives are as follows:



Crossing Craft – Assist three goals in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist three goals in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Weak Foot Finish – Score four Finesse goals using players with min. 4* Weak Foot in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Score four Finesse goals using players with min. 4* Weak Foot in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP) Sociedad Scorer – Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Successful Streak – Win nine matches in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Win nine matches in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Skilled Scoring – Score in 11 separate matches using players with min. 4* Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players who complete all five will receive 300 XP and the 92 OVR Isak card.

The requirements for the new LaLiga Links friendly mode go like this:

LaLiga players – Exactly 11

Clubs – Min. 6

Nationalities/Regions – Min. 4

Obviously, given the requirements, this will be a bit more challenging to do than some of the other TOTS Objectives challenges that have dropped recently. The min. 6 Clubs one is the big sticker, as that means you won’t be able to stack with players from FC Barca, Atletico, or Real Madrid.

However, you could still build a solid roster that not only is filled with LaLiga players, but also of players who have 4* Skill and Weak Foot. Here’s one potential lineup that could help you out:

Team Overall – 86 OVR

Formation – 4-3-3 (2)

ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) (4* Weak Foot)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) (4* Weak Foot) LW: LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR) (4* Weak Foot and Skill Moves)

LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR) (4* Weak Foot and Skill Moves) RW: RW Portu (83 OVR) (4* Weak Foot)

RW Portu (83 OVR) (4* Weak Foot) LCM: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR) (4* Weak Foot and Skill Moves)

CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR) (4* Weak Foot and Skill Moves) RCM: CAM Alejandro Gomez (86 OVR) (4* Weak Foot and Skill Moves)

CAM Alejandro Gomez (86 OVR) (4* Weak Foot and Skill Moves) CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR) LB: LB Ferland Mendy (83 OVR)

LB Ferland Mendy (83 OVR) LCB: CB Raphael Varane (86 OVR)

CB Raphael Varane (86 OVR) RCB: CB Clement Lenglet (85 OVR)

CB Clement Lenglet (85 OVR) RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

All cards listed above are base items. This challenge is set to expire on May 14.