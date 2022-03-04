FIFA 22: All FUT Birthday Tokens and where to get them

March 4 was the official kickoff for FUT Birthday in FIFA 22. EA Sports and the FIFA community are using the event to celebrate FUT’s 13th year on our digital Earth. As part of the event, EA is dropping new FUT Birthday Swaps Tokens into the game, which you can use to unlock new content. The Swaps SBCs don’t open up until March 11, but you can start earning tokens immediately. Below, we’ll keep an updated list of each Token and tell you when they’ll leave the game forever. Let’s take a look.

All FUT Birthday Tokens

ST Kevin Isa – Earned by logging into the game during the FUT Birthday event (No expiration)

ST Hu Jinghang – FUT 12 SBC (Expires March 7)

CAM Serpezis – FUT Birthday Rush Dozens Objective (Expires March 11)

CAM Sijaric – FUT Birthday: Tammy Abraham Spread the Wealth (Expires March 11)

FUT Birthday Rewards

Of course, having all of these Tokens is nice, but you need to know what you’re going to spend them on. We’ve compiled a list of all of the rewards that will be coming and how much they’ll cost. Here they are:

2 Tokens – Rare Players Pack

3 Tokens – 83-90 x 6 Player Pack

5 Tokens – Ultimate Pack

8 Tokens – 88 OVR FUT Birthday Cristian Ansaldi

10 Tokens – FUT Birthday Team 1 Pack (one player from FUT Birthday Team 1)

10 Tokens – 89 OVR FUT Birthday Jean-Paul Boetius

14 Tokens – 86+ x 7 Player Pack

17 Tokens – 90 OVR FUT Birthday Ezequiel Avila

22 Tokens – FUT Birthday Team 1 Player Pick

FUT Birthday is set to expire on March 18, though the Swaps SBCs may be available for a few days after the event. We will update this post as more information becomes available.