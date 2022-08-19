FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Christian Eriksen SBC – Requirements and solutions
Let the Manchester man boss your midfield.
While the Pre-Season promo was delayed on August 19, that doesn’t mean that EA Sports isn’t releasing content into FIFA 22. The team has dropped in a new set of Showdown SBCs for players to complete featuring players from the upcoming Liverpool vs. Manchester United fixture. On United’s side, players can earn an upgraded version of the newly signed Christian Eriksen We should note that, if Eriksen’s team wins the real-world fixture, then his card will be upgraded by two points. He’ll get one point for a draw and nothing for a win. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your team.
Showdown Christian Eriksen SBC requirements
To complete this SBC, players will need to complete three separate starting lineups. Each has a different set of requirements to keep in mind while you’re constructing it.
Related: FIFA 22: All Summer Swaps 2 Tokens and where to get them
Here are the different requirements for each lineup:
Manchester United
- Starting players – 11
- Manchester United players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 89
- Team Chemistry – Min. 40
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Unlike the Darwin Nunez Showdown, this SBC is coming in pretty expensive at right around 350,000 Coins. This version of Eriksen is already one of the better players in the game, so it might be worth it if he fits your team. That said, we wouldn’t expect United to win this matchup, so don’t assume you’re getting the upgrade. Here are some solutions to help you out.
Manchester United
- ST: ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- CM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM TOTS Morgan Gibbs-White (90 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CDM: CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR)
- CB: CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR)
- CB: CB Milan Skriniar (86 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)
- LM: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR)
- CAM: CDM N’Golo Kante (90 OVR)
- RM: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)
- CM: CM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)
- LB: LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR)
- CB: CB Raphael Varane (86 OVR)
- CB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)
- RB: RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTS Unnerstall (87 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- ST: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- CM: CM TOTS Seko Fofana (92 OVR)
- RM: RW TOTS Domenico Berardi (96 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Antonio Rudiger (83 OVR)
- CB: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- RB: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTS Thibault Courtois (95 OVR)
This SBC expires on August 22.