FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Christian Eriksen SBC – Requirements and solutions

While the Pre-Season promo was delayed on August 19, that doesn’t mean that EA Sports isn’t releasing content into FIFA 22. The team has dropped in a new set of Showdown SBCs for players to complete featuring players from the upcoming Liverpool vs. Manchester United fixture. On United’s side, players can earn an upgraded version of the newly signed Christian Eriksen We should note that, if Eriksen’s team wins the real-world fixture, then his card will be upgraded by two points. He’ll get one point for a draw and nothing for a win. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your team.

Showdown Christian Eriksen SBC requirements

To complete this SBC, players will need to complete three separate starting lineups. Each has a different set of requirements to keep in mind while you’re constructing it.

Here are the different requirements for each lineup:

Manchester United

Starting players – 11

Manchester United players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward- Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 89

Team Chemistry – Min. 40

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

Unlike the Darwin Nunez Showdown, this SBC is coming in pretty expensive at right around 350,000 Coins. This version of Eriksen is already one of the better players in the game, so it might be worth it if he fits your team. That said, we wouldn’t expect United to win this matchup, so don’t assume you’re getting the upgrade. Here are some solutions to help you out.

Manchester United

ST : ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR)

: ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR) LM : LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) CM : CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) CM : CAM TOTS Morgan Gibbs-White (90 OVR)

: CAM TOTS Morgan Gibbs-White (90 OVR) RM : RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CDM : CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR)

: CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR) LB : LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR)

: LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR) CB : CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR)

: CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR) CB : CB Milan Skriniar (86 OVR)

: CB Milan Skriniar (86 OVR) RB : RB Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

: RB Kieran Trippier (85 OVR) GK: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)

Top Form

ST : ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)

: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR) LM : LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)

: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR) CAM : CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR)

: CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR) CAM : CDM N’Golo Kante (90 OVR)

: CDM N’Golo Kante (90 OVR) RM : RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)

: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR) CM : CM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)

: CM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR) LB : LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR)

: LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR) CB : CB Raphael Varane (86 OVR)

: CB Raphael Varane (86 OVR) CB : CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)

: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR) RB : RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

: RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR) GK: GK TOTS Unnerstall (87 OVR)

Premier League

ST : CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) ST : CM Parejo (86 OVR)

: CM Parejo (86 OVR) LM : LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) CM : CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) CM : CM TOTS Seko Fofana (92 OVR)

: CM TOTS Seko Fofana (92 OVR) RM : RW TOTS Domenico Berardi (96 OVR)

: RW TOTS Domenico Berardi (96 OVR) LB : LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) CB : CB Antonio Rudiger (83 OVR)

: CB Antonio Rudiger (83 OVR) CB : ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) RB : CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) GK: GK TOTS Thibault Courtois (95 OVR)

This SBC expires on August 22.