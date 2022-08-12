FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Gelson Martins Objectives challenge

On August 12, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released two new Objectives challenges, with one of them featuring AS Monaco’s Gelson Martins. A new 96 OVR FUTTIES card of Martins can now be obtained by completing a new Objectives challenge. So, what will you need to do in order to get this done? Let’s go over the requirements for completing each one.

How to complete FUTTIES Gelson Martins Objectives challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these can be completed in Squad Battles. Here, users will compete against the computer and take on user-created FUT teams from around the world. Users can also play in Rivals to get these missions finished.

The four objectives are as follows:

Crossing Over – Assist with a Cross in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Summer Swap 2 Token, Gold Pack, and 50 XP) Finesse Favorite – Score four Finesse goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 50 XP) Portuguese Profile – Score five goals using Portuguese players in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 50 XP) Assist in 7 – Assist using Ligue 1 players in seven separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 96 OVR Gelson Martins and 300 XP.

Much like with the Maxwel Cornet and Casemiro challenges the past few weeks, no Weak Foot or Skill Moves requirements for this challenge. However, FUT players will need to use Portuguese and Ligue 1 players to get the ‘Portuguese Profile’ and ‘Assist in 7’ objectives done. There aren’t a ton of players who check both, but non-FUTTIES Gelson Martins, Nuno Mendes, Danilo Pereira, Renato Sanches, and Jose Fonte are among those who do. A Portugal-themed team using those players, along with Portuguese attackers like Ronaldo and Joao Felix should be a good route to follow.

This challenge is slated to expire on August 19.