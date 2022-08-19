FIFA 22: How to complete Shodown Darwin Nunez SBC – Requirements and solutions

While the Pre-Season promo was delayed on August 19, that doesn’t mean that EA Sports isn’t releasing content into FIFA 22. The team has dropped in a new set of Showdown SBCs for players to complete featuring players from the upcoming Liverpool vs. Manchester United fixture. On Liverpool’s side, players can earn an upgraded version of the newly signed Darwin Nunez. We should note that, if Nunez’s team wins the real-world fixture, then his card will be upgraded by two points. He’ll get one point for a draw and nothing for a win. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your team.

Showdown Darwin Nunez SBC requirements

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, players will need to complete two different segments. Both of these have different requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.

Here are the requirements:

Liverpool

Starting players – 11

Liverpool players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward- Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 40

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC is coming in at right under 200,000 Coins. That’s a decent chunk of change, but Nunez is a solid player and Liverpool is the favorite to win, making him more likely to get an upgrade than Christian Eriksen. At worst, you’re probably looking at a 97 OVR player after the game on August 22. If you want to complete this SBC, here are some solutions.

Liverpool

LW : RW Portu (82 OVR)

: RW Portu (82 OVR) ST : ST Future Stars Ferran Torres (92 OVR)

: ST Future Stars Ferran Torres (92 OVR) RW : RM Gareth Bale (82 OVR)

: RM Gareth Bale (82 OVR) CM : CAM Martin Odegaard (82 OVR)

: CAM Martin Odegaard (82 OVR) CM : CF UEL Memphis Depay (92 OVR)

: CF UEL Memphis Depay (92 OVR) CM : ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) LB : CB Freeze Joe Gomez (86 OVR)

: CB Freeze Joe Gomez (86 OVR) CB : CB Djene (81 OVR)

: CB Djene (81 OVR) CB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: ST Youssef En-Nesyri (82 OVR)

ST Youssef En-Nesyri (82 OVR) GK: GK UCL MOTM Thibault Courtois (92 OVR)

Premier League

ST : CF Numbers Up Joao Felix (90 OVR)

: CF Numbers Up Joao Felix (90 OVR) ST : CF UEL Memphis Depay (92 OVR)

: CF UEL Memphis Depay (92 OVR) LM : LW Ocampos (83 OVR)

: LW Ocampos (83 OVR) CM : CM UCL Marcos Llorente (90 OVR)

: CM UCL Marcos Llorente (90 OVR) CM : CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)

: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR) RM : CB Future Stars Maxence Lacroix (90 OVR)

: CB Future Stars Maxence Lacroix (90 OVR) LB : LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)

: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR) CB : CB Team of the Year Honorable Mentions Antonio Rudiger (90 OVR)

: CB Team of the Year Honorable Mentions Antonio Rudiger (90 OVR) CB : CB Edmond Tapsoba (81 OVR)

: CB Edmond Tapsoba (81 OVR) RB : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) GK: GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)

This SBC expires on August 22.