FIFA 22: All Summer Swaps 2 Tokens and where to get them
Another set of 50.
July 29 brought the next set of Summer Swaps into FIFA 22. This is a second set of 50 Tokens for players to earn and use to buy all kinds of rewards. Those rewards won’t actually open until August 12, but some of the Tokens will expire, so it’s important to keep up to date if you want to earn the higher-cost rewards. Let’s take a look at every Token available in the game and all of the rewards you’ll be able to claim before the event ends on August 29.
All Summer Swaps 2 Tokens
These are all of the Tokens currently available in the game as of July 29. We will update this list as more Tokens are added until we hit the final cap of 50.
- CM McCann – Free Token for logging in (Never Expires)
- GK Murphy – FUTTIES Favorite Cornet Consistent Scorer Objective (Expires August 6)
All Summer Swaps 2 Rewards
As mentioned above, these Summer Swaps 2 rewards will open on August 12 and be available to complete until August 29. Don’t forget to use your Tokens before that date or they’ll be sitting uselessly in your club forever.
- 1 Token – 82+ x25 Pack
- 2 Tokens – 83+ x25 Pack
- 3 Tokens – 84+ x 25 Pack
- 4 Tokens – Icon Moments Gianluca Zambrotta
- 5 Tokens – 85+ x 20 Pack
- 8 Tokens- 94+ Shapeshifters 1 of 4 Player Pick
- 10 Tokens – 86+ x 15 Pack
- 12 Tokens – Hero Shapeshifters 1 of 5 Player Pick
- 15 Tokens – 93+ Icon Moments 1 of 3 Player Pick
- 17 Tokens – 95+ Shapeshifters 1 of 5 Player Pick
- 20 Tokens – 97 OVR FUTTIES Ben Yedder
- 24 Tokens – 95+ Icon Moments Pack
- 27 Tokens – 98 OVR Premium FUTTIES Ben Yedder
- 30 Tokens – 97 OVR Hero Shapeshifters Di Natale
- 32 Tokens – 96+ Shapeshifters 1 of 5 Player Pick
- 34 Tokens – 94+ Icon Moments 1 of 4 Player Pick
- 36 Tokens – 95 OVR Icon Moments Johan Cruyff
The Summer Swaps 2 program will expire on August 29.