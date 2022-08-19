FIFA 22: How to complete Pre-Season Transfer Romelu Lukaku Objectives challenge

After ironing out a few behind-the-scenes issues, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the Pre-Season promo on August 19. The event will include several opportunities for players to pick up rewards that will carry over to FIFA 23, but there are also a few players to try out right now. The first of these is Romelu Lukaku who completed a transfer from Chelsea back to Inter Milan and received a 95 OVR Moments card for his trouble. Let’s take a look at how to complete this objective.

Related: FIFA 22: All Summer Swaps 2 Tokens and where to get them

Pre-Season Transfer Romelu Lukaku objectives

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this challenge, FIFA 22 players will need to complete four different objectives. These can be done in either Squad Battles or Division Rivals, giving you plenty of opportunities to get them finished. The challenges are mostly centered around having Belgium players, but one does require someone from Serie A.

Here are all four objectives.

Deadly Finisher: Score a goal using Belgium players in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Pro difficulty or Rivals (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP)

Score a goal using Belgium players in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Pro difficulty or Rivals (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP) Perfect 3: Assist 3 goals while having at least 3 Belgium players in your starting 11 in Squad Battles on min. Pro difficulty or Rivals (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 50 XP)

Assist 3 goals while having at least 3 Belgium players in your starting 11 in Squad Battles on min. Pro difficulty or Rivals (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 50 XP) Ranged Approach: Score 4 Outside the Box goals in Squad Battles on min. Pro difficulty or Rivals (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 50 XP)

Score 4 Outside the Box goals in Squad Battles on min. Pro difficulty or Rivals (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 50 XP) Victory in Italy: Assist using Serie A players in 6 separate Squad Battles wins on min. Pro difficultly or Rivals (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

Finishing all four will get you 95 OVR Romelu Lukaku and 300 XP. This challenge will expire on August 26.