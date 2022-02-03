FIFA 22 FUT Season 4 Level 15 and 30 Storyline Player Rewards – Which cards should you choose?

Season 3 of FUT 22 has come and gone, and now it’s time to move on into the next one. Season 4 officially went live on February 3 in FIFA 22, and much like in previous seasons, users can pick two new Storyline players, one from Level 15 and one for Level 30. So, which ones should you go with. Let’s go over the stats for each one, plus our thoughts and recommendations for each level.

FIFA 22 FUT Season 4 Level 15 and 30 Storyline Player Rewards

Just like in Season 2, FIFA 22 players can choose from one of three players at Level 15. The players are:https:

Level 15

Rafik Guitane

Pace – 83

– 83 Shooting – 80

– 80 Passing – 81

– 81 Dribbling – 84

– 84 Defense – 40

– 40 Physical – 68

– 68 Skill Moves – 3*

– 3* Weak Foot – 3*

Jordi Oseu-Tutu

Pace – 92

– 92 Shooting – 63

– 63 Passing – 77

– 77 Dribbling – 84

– 84 Defense – 77

– 77 Physical – 80

– 80 Skill Moves – 3*

– 3* Weak Foot – 3*

Mohamed Dararmy

Pace – 90

– 90 Shooting – 80

– 80 Passing – 82

– 82 Dribbling – 86

– 86 Defense – 34

– 34 Physical – 75

– 75 Skill Moves – 4*

– 4* Weak Foot – 3*

And as for the Level 30 rewards:

Level 30

Reiss Nelson

Pace – 90

– 90 Shooting – 80

– 80 Passing – 83

– 83 Dribbling – 89

– 89 Defense – 41

– 41 Physical – 72

– 72 Skill Moves – 4*

– 4* Weak Foot – 3*

Ruben Vinagre

Pace – 89

– 89 Shooting – 64

– 64 Passing – 84

– 84 Dribbling – 87

– 87 Defense – 80

– 80 Physical – 78

– 78 Skill Moves – 4*

– 4* Weak Foot – 3*

Gyasi Zardes

Pace – 89

– 89 Shooting – 87

– 87 Passing – 78

– 78 Dribbling – 83

– 83 Defense – 48

– 48 Physical – 90

– 90 Skill Moves – 3*

– 3* Weak Foot – 5*

26,600 XP is required for Level 15, and 100,000 XP is needed to hit Level 30. XP can be obtained by playing games, and in turn, completing objectives.

Recommendations

Let’s start off with the Level 15 rewards. Rafik Guitane is a prototypical offensive-minded attacking midfielder, with solid Pace, Dribbling, and Shooting, but poor Defense and Physical attributes. Jordi Oseu-Tutu looks very tempting thanks to his Pace and England link, but this item doesn’t have a really strong Defense rating. In fact, Team of the Week Tavernier (84 OVR) has very similar Pace than Osei-Tutu, but better Defense and Shooting. Mohamed Daramy is an quick attacker from Ajax that differs quite a bit as compared to fellow LW Dusan Tadic. A Daramy-Neres combo doesn’t look that bad from a competitive standpoint, especially if one has the other pieces needed to form the rest of an Eredivisie-themed team.

Next up is the Level 30 rewards. Reiss Nelson has solid all-around stats, and would be the pick should you be building an Eredivisie sqaud and need another midfielder. Ruben Vinagre also has nice stats, but there is one problem with him. This 87 OVR card is not a major improvement from Squad Foundations Rafa Soares (84 OVR), who has similar Pace (88) and better Defense (83) stats than Vinagre. And as for Zardes, one can’t find a better American striker than him at the moment in FUT 22. That sentiment might stand for quite some time too, unless speedy LOSC striker and U.S. National team member Timothy Weah gets an IF card at some point

Much like with last season, none of these cards stand out. In fact, this season might be even more of a disappointment, especially since the Team of the Year (TOTY) promo ushered in a plethora of high 80 and 90 OVR players into FUT. However, several of these cards can be splashed into teams as subs. We’d go with Daramy for the Level 15, as his skillset and links are unique enough for him to stand out. And as for the Level 30, it’s a close call between Nelson and Zardes. None of these cards are really worth the grind to get to Level 30, but if you do go make it there, we recommend Nelson, as his item should have more relevance and usage going forward.

Season 3 is slated to end on March 17.