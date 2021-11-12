FIFA 22: How the FUT Numbers Up promo works
It’s all about the kicks.
In mid-November 2021, EA Sports and FIFA 22 released a new promo in Football Ultimate Team (FUT). The new promo is called Numbers Up, and it revolves footballers and their boots. This event is a bit different than some of the other ones that have went live in FIFA 22, but it does include two components: new cards and upgrades that will happen down the line. Here’s how the promo works.
This event is a cross-promotion with Adidas, and it’s all about the kicks. For this promo, EA Sports will released limited-time cards of select footballers who wear Adidas boots out on the pitch.
These cards are eligible for future upgrades throughout the year. One stat of a Numbers Up player will gradually be boosted up to 99. Other attributes will also receive an upgrade, albeit a smaller one.
The stat that gets boosted depends on the boot. Three boots are involved in this promo, and all are from Adidas: the X, Predator, and Copa.
The boosts for the three boots are as follows:
- X – Pace
- Predator – Dribbling (outfielders)/Handling (netminders)
- Copa – Passing
Examples of players include:
Adidas X:
- Diogo Jota
- Gio Reyna
- João Félix
- Moussa Dembélé
- Sergio Reguilón
Adidas Predator
- Éder Militão
- Florian Neuhaus
- Marc-André ter Stegen
Adidas Copa
- Amadou Diawara
- Mats Hummels
- Declan Rice
Outside of the initial stat upgrade, Numbers Up items will receive two additional boosts. One will come at the end of December. The second upgrade will occur in 2022, although the date, per EA, is undetermined as of November 12.