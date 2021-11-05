FIFA 22: How to complete Eredivisie POTM Luuk Brouwers SBC – requirements and solutions

After a month of star-studded performances, Luuk Brouwers became the October Eredivisie Player of the Month in FIFA 22. EA Sports released his SBC on November 5, giving players the option to put the young CDM into their squad. How do you get him into your team? Let’s take a look.

FIFA 22: How to complete Eredivisie POTM Luuk Brouwers SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will only need to complete a single squad. Here are the requirements to keep in mind:

Luuk Brouwers

Starting players – 11

Netherlands players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Solutions

Brouwers isn’t going to completely change your team, but he’s also very cheap at right around 10,000 coins. If you’re a fan of the Go Ahead Eagles or just want to build an Eredivisie squad, he might be worth picking up since he’s so cheap. Here is a solution to help you out:

Luuk Brouwers

LW : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) ST : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) ST : ST Morata (83 OVR)

: ST Morata (83 OVR) RW : RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CM : CM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)

: CM Marten de Roon (82 OVR) CM : CM Arthur (83 OVR)

: CM Arthur (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) CB : CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) RB : CF Henrikh Mkihitaryan (83 OVR)

: CF Henrikh Mkihitaryan (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

This challenge will expire on December 3.