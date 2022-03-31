FIFA 22: How to complete Fantasy FUT Facundo Medina SBC – Requirements and solutions

FIFA 22’s ongoing Fantasy FUT promo continues to churn out top players with the possibility of them upgrading even further. On March 31, EA Sports and the FIFA team dropped Facundo Medina into Squad Building Challenges. The Argentinian centerback plies his trade in Ligue 1, making him a great option for players looking to link a hybrid squad together. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.

How to complete Fantasy FUT Facundo Medina SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players need to complete two different lineups. Each of these has its own set of requirements to keep in mind. Here they both are:

Argentina

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC should run you right around 180,000 Coins. That’s quite a price to pay for a centerback, but if Medina meets the requirements for even a few upgrades, he’ll be a 90+ Pace defender. Even with Team of the Season likely right around the corner, that’s a nice card to have in your squad. Here are a few solutions if you need some help.

Argentina

ST : ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) ST : ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)

: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR) CAM : CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)

: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR) CAM : CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR)

: CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR) CDM : CDM Fabinho (86 OVR)

: CDM Fabinho (86 OVR) CDM : CDM Rodri (86 OVR)

: CDM Rodri (86 OVR) LB : RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)

: RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR) CB : LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) CB : CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB : RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Ligue 1

LW : LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) ST : ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) RW : RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CM : CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR)

: CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR) CDM : CM Man of the Match Ilkay Gundogan (87 OVR)

: CM Man of the Match Ilkay Gundogan (87 OVR) CDM : CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) LB : GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR) CB : CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR)

: CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR) CB : CDM Rodri (86 OVR)

: CDM Rodri (86 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This challenge is set to expire on April 7.