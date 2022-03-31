FIFA 22: How to complete Fantasy FUT Facundo Medina SBC – Requirements and solutions
Some Argentinian spice for Ligue 1.
FIFA 22’s ongoing Fantasy FUT promo continues to churn out top players with the possibility of them upgrading even further. On March 31, EA Sports and the FIFA team dropped Facundo Medina into Squad Building Challenges. The Argentinian centerback plies his trade in Ligue 1, making him a great option for players looking to link a hybrid squad together. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.
How to complete Fantasy FUT Facundo Medina SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players need to complete two different lineups. Each of these has its own set of requirements to keep in mind. Here they both are:
Argentina
- Starting players – 11
- Argentina players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
Ligue 1
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 Uber Eats players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC should run you right around 180,000 Coins. That’s quite a price to pay for a centerback, but if Medina meets the requirements for even a few upgrades, he’ll be a 90+ Pace defender. Even with Team of the Season likely right around the corner, that’s a nice card to have in your squad. Here are a few solutions if you need some help.
Argentina
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Fabinho (86 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)
- LB: RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)
- CB: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Ligue 1
- LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CM: CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR)
- CDM: CM Man of the Match Ilkay Gundogan (87 OVR)
- CDM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- LB: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
- CB: CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR)
- CB: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
This challenge is set to expire on April 7.