FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Alexandre Pato SBC – Requirements and solutions

On January 13, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Flashback SBC, with the prize being an 87 OVR player item of now-Orlando City striker Alexandro Pato. This card, which celebrates Pato’s standout 2010-11 season with AC Milan, is now available for a limited time in FUT. Here’s what you need to do.

How to complete Moments Pato SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Rossoneri

Starting players – 11

AC Milan players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Selecao

Starting players – Min. 1

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Starting players – Min. 1

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 140,000-150,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Rossoneri

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LCAM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) MCAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) RCAM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR) LCDM: CM Saul (82 OVR)

CM Saul (82 OVR) RCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: RWB Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR)

RWB Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR) GK: TOTW GK Aitor Fernandez (84 OVR)

Selecao

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR)

RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR) CM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LCAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)

CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR) RB: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

League Finesse

LST: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)

ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR) RST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CAM: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)

CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR) CDM: CAM Iker Munain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Munain (83 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

This challenge will expire on January 20.