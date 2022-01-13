FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Alexandre Pato SBC – Requirements and solutions
A throwback to 2010-11.
On January 13, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Flashback SBC, with the prize being an 87 OVR player item of now-Orlando City striker Alexandro Pato. This card, which celebrates Pato’s standout 2010-11 season with AC Milan, is now available for a limited time in FUT. Here’s what you need to do.
How to complete Moments Pato SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Rossoneri
- Starting players – 11
- AC Milan players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Selecao
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Brazil players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 140,000-150,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Rossoneri
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- MCAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Saul (82 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: RWB Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR)
- GK: TOTW GK Aitor Fernandez (84 OVR)
Selecao
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)
- RB: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
League Finesse
- LST: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)
- RST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CAM: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)
- CDM: CAM Iker Munain (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
This challenge will expire on January 20.