FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Antoine Griezmann SBC – Requirements and solutions

On February 22, a new Flashback SBC dropped in FIFA 22. This one, a 90 OVR card of Atletico de Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, pays homage to the French attacker’s 2015-16 season with Los Colchoneros. So, how can you complete this challenge in FUT. Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions.

How to complete Flashback Antoine Griezmann SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this SBC. FIFA users will need to complete five different lineups. Here are the requirements for each one:

Los Colchoneros

Starting players – 11

Atletico de Madrid players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Les Bleus

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

Expect to pay around 400,000 Coins for this SBC. If you have the currency for it, here are some solutions that can help you out:

Los Colchoneros

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: CF Joao Pedro (83 OVR)

CF Joao Pedro (83 OVR) LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) RM: LM Everton (80 OVR)

LM Everton (80 OVR) LCAM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)

CAM Isco (82 OVR) RCAM: CM Rafinha (80 OVR)

CM Rafinha (80 OVR) LB: LB Ismaily (80 OVR)

LB Ismaily (80 OVR) LCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RCB: CB Pau Torres (82 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (82 OVR) RB: RM Rafa (82 OVR)

RM Rafa (82 OVR) GK: TOTW GK Geronimo Rulli (83 OVR)

Les Bleus

LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR)

CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR) MCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) RCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: LM Kinglsey Coman (86 OVR)

LM Kinglsey Coman (86 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Top Form

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LW Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LW Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)

CAM Isco (82 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB: TOTW RM Edin Visca (86 OVR)

TOTW RM Edin Visca (86 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

LaLiga

ST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) LM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) LCDM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) RCDM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) LB: LB Yuri Berichiche (84 OVR)

LB Yuri Berichiche (84 OVR) LCB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)

CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

ST: ST Timo Werner (84 OVR)

ST Timo Werner (84 OVR) LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CM Thiago (86 OVR)

CM Thiago (86 OVR) RCM: TOTW CM James Ward-Prowse (86 OVR)

TOTW CM James Ward-Prowse (86 OVR) CDM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR) RB: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on March 1.