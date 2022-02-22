FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Antoine Griezmann SBC – Requirements and solutions
A big Flashback.
On February 22, a new Flashback SBC dropped in FIFA 22. This one, a 90 OVR card of Atletico de Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, pays homage to the French attacker’s 2015-16 season with Los Colchoneros. So, how can you complete this challenge in FUT. Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions.
How to complete Flashback Antoine Griezmann SBC
In order to complete this SBC. FIFA users will need to complete five different lineups. Here are the requirements for each one:
Los Colchoneros
- Starting players – 11
- Atletico de Madrid players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
Les Bleus
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
86-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solutions
Expect to pay around 400,000 Coins for this SBC. If you have the currency for it, here are some solutions that can help you out:
Los Colchoneros
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: CF Joao Pedro (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- RM: LM Everton (80 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Rafinha (80 OVR)
- LB: LB Ismaily (80 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Pau Torres (82 OVR)
- RB: RM Rafa (82 OVR)
- GK: TOTW GK Geronimo Rulli (83 OVR)
Les Bleus
- LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR)
- MCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: LM Kinglsey Coman (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LW Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RM Edin Visca (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
LaLiga
- ST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- LM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Yuri Berichiche (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
86-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Timo Werner (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Thiago (86 OVR)
- RCM: TOTW CM James Ward-Prowse (86 OVR)
- CDM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)
- RB: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on March 1.