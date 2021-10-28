FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback N’Golo Kante SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time for another Flashback in FIFA 22, and this time around, we are going back to the 2015-16 football season. On October 28, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Squad Building Challenge, featuring an 87 OVR player item of former Leicester City and current Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante. How can you complete this SBC? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete Flashback N’Golo Kante SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, you will need to complete seven different lineups. The requirements are as follows:

Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Gold players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)

Rare Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Player Quality – Min. Gold

Rare players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)

Past and Present

Starting players – 11

Leicester City or Chelsea players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Les Bleus

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC will cost you around 300,000 Coins to complete. It’s a high price, but since Kante’s base card trades for more than that at this time, it might be worth it if you want to add the Chelsea midfielder to your collection.

Here’s a look at potential solutions:

Past and Present

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LF: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) RF: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR)

RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR) LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCM: CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)

CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) MCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR)

CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Premier League

ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) LM: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CAM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)

CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR) RCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RB: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

GK David de Gea (84 OVR) GK: GK Nick Pope (83 OVR)

Les Bleus

ST: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) LW: LW Lorenzo Insigne (85 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (85 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) RCM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR) CDM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)

CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RCB: CB Milan Skriniar (86 OVR)

CB Milan Skriniar (86 OVR) RB: TOTW LM Emile Smith Rowe (84 OVR)

TOTW LM Emile Smith Rowe (84 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) RST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) CAM: TOTW CF Josip Ilicic (86 OVR)

TOTW CF Josip Ilicic (86 OVR) CDM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) LB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) LCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)

CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR) RCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR) RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR) GK: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

LST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) RST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) LM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) RCDM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) LB: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LCB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)

CB David Alaba (84 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) GK: ST Wout Weghurst (83 OVR)

This challenge is slated to expire on November 5.