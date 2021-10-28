FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback N’Golo Kante SBC – Requirements and solutions
Time for another Flashback.
It’s time for another Flashback in FIFA 22, and this time around, we are going back to the 2015-16 football season. On October 28, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Squad Building Challenge, featuring an 87 OVR player item of former Leicester City and current Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante. How can you complete this SBC? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete Flashback N’Golo Kante SBC
To complete this SBC, you will need to complete seven different lineups. The requirements are as follows:
Gold Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Gold players – Min. 11
- Team Chemistry – Min. 30
- Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)
Rare Gold Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Player Quality – Min. Gold
- Rare players – Min. 11
- Team Chemistry – Min. 30
- Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)
Past and Present
- Starting players – 11
- Leicester City or Chelsea players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Les Bleus
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC will cost you around 300,000 Coins to complete. It’s a high price, but since Kante’s base card trades for more than that at this time, it might be worth it if you want to add the Chelsea midfielder to your collection.
Here’s a look at potential solutions:
Past and Present
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LF: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- RF: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- MCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- LM: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CAM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RB: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Nick Pope (83 OVR)
Les Bleus
- ST: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Lorenzo Insigne (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Milan Skriniar (86 OVR)
- RB: TOTW LM Emile Smith Rowe (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- CAM: TOTW CF Josip Ilicic (86 OVR)
- CDM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- LB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)
- RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- GK: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- LST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)
- RST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- LM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- LB: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LCB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- GK: ST Wout Weghurst (83 OVR)
This challenge is slated to expire on November 5.