FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Pedro SBC – Requirements and solutions
First Flashback of the season.
The first Flashback Squad Building Challenge of FIFA 22 dropped on October 5. This SBC features an 86 OVR card of Latium (or otherwise known in the world of Serie A as Lazio) attacker Pedro. This player item, which commemorates Pedro’s standout season with Chelsea in 2015-16, is available for a limited time in FIFA 22, and here’s how you can get it.
How to complete Flashback Pedro SBC
This SBC will require users to complete five lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
Here’s a look at the requirements for the five lineups:
Gold Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Player Quality – Min. Gold
- Team Chemistry – Min. 30
- Reward – Two Players Pack
Rare Gold Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Player Quality – Min. Gold
- Rare Players – Min. 11
- Team Chemistry – Min. 30
- Reward – Two Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Gold Pack
Past and Present
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack
La Furia Roja
- Starting players – 11
- Spain players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Gold Pack
Solutions
Don’t go too crazy with the first two parts of this challenge. You should only use low-rated, non-rare Gold players for the first lineup, and low-rated Gold Rare cards for the second. Yes, this challenge is a bit on the expensive side for an 86 OVR card, but if you’re a fan of Pedro or of Lazio and want to add this item to your collection, here are some solutions for the final three parts of this challenge:
Top Form
- ST: ST Paco Alcacer (81 OVR)
- LM: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Iker Munain (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)
- RCB: TOTW CB Aritz Elustondo (82 OVR)
- RB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
Past and Present
- LST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RM: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
La Furia Roja
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
- LCM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojchiech Szczesny (87 OVR)
This challenge will expire on October 8.