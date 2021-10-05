FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Pedro SBC – Requirements and solutions

The first Flashback Squad Building Challenge of FIFA 22 dropped on October 5. This SBC features an 86 OVR card of Latium (or otherwise known in the world of Serie A as Lazio) attacker Pedro. This player item, which commemorates Pedro’s standout season with Chelsea in 2015-16, is available for a limited time in FIFA 22, and here’s how you can get it.

How to complete Flashback Pedro SBC

This SBC will require users to complete five lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

Here’s a look at the requirements for the five lineups:

Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Player Quality – Min. Gold

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Players Pack

Rare Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Player Quality – Min. Gold

Rare Players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Gold Pack

Past and Present

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack

La Furia Roja

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Gold Pack

Solutions

Don’t go too crazy with the first two parts of this challenge. You should only use low-rated, non-rare Gold players for the first lineup, and low-rated Gold Rare cards for the second. Yes, this challenge is a bit on the expensive side for an 86 OVR card, but if you’re a fan of Pedro or of Lazio and want to add this item to your collection, here are some solutions for the final three parts of this challenge:

Top Form

ST: ST Paco Alcacer (81 OVR)

ST Paco Alcacer (81 OVR) LM: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCAM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR) RCAM: CAM Iker Munain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Munain (83 OVR) CM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)

CAM Isco (82 OVR) LB : LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)

CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR) RCB: TOTW CB Aritz Elustondo (82 OVR)

TOTW CB Aritz Elustondo (82 OVR) RB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

Past and Present

LST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) RST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) RM: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)

CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

La Furia Roja

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR) LCM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) GK: GK Wojchiech Szczesny (87 OVR)

This challenge will expire on October 8.