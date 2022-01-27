FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Raphael Varane SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team are in the thick of this year’s Team of the Year promo. That means players have the chance to pack some truly game-changing players. However, EA has also dropped a few stars into the Squad Building Challenge (SBC) section that anyone can complete. On January 27, they released a monster of an SBC in Flashback Raphael Varane. While expensive, this flashback to Varane’s inclusion in FIFA 19’s TOTY will likely stay in your club for the rest of the year. So, how do you get him? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Flashback Raphael Varane SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups. Each has its own set of requirements.

Here are the requirements for all six lineups:

Past and Present

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid or Manchester United players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Ovearll Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Les Bleus

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward -Small Rare Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week Players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Prime Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min 45

Reward – Mega Pack

Solutions

This SBC is going to run you over 1 Million Coins. That’s not cheap, but for the card you’re getting it might just be worth it. This is especially true if you’re opening packs for Team of the Year and need somewhere to put your duplicates. If you decide to go after Varane, here are some solutions to make the process a bit easier.

Past and Present

ST : ST TOTW Edin Dzeko (86 OVR)

: ST TOTW Edin Dzeko (86 OVR) ST : ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) CAM : CAM Muniain (84 OVR)

: CAM Muniain (84 OVR) LCM : CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) RCM : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) CDM : CM Alex Merino (83 OVR)

: CM Alex Merino (83 OVR) LB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) LCB : CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RCB : CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB : RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

League Finesse

LW : LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) ST : ST Aubameyang (84 OVR)

: ST Aubameyang (84 OVR) RW : RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)

: RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR) LCM : CM Ilkay Gundogan (85 OVR)

: CM Ilkay Gundogan (85 OVR) CM : CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) RCM : CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)

: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR) LB : ST Raul Jimenz (83 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenz (83 OVR) LCB : CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RCB : ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR)

: ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR) RB : RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

Les Bleus

LW : LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) ST : ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)

: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR) RW : ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LCDM : CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) CM : CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR)

: CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR) RCDM : CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)

: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR) LB : LB Theo Hernandez (83 OVR)

: LB Theo Hernandez (83 OVR) LCB : CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR)

: CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR) RCB : CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)

: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR) RB : CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

Top Form

ST : ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)

: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR) LM : LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) LCM : CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) RCM : CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) RM : RW TOTW Domenico Berardi (86 OVR)

: RW TOTW Domenico Berardi (86 OVR) CDM : CDM Matteo Brozovic (84 OVR)

: CDM Matteo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB : ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)

: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR) RCB : CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR)

: CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR) RB : CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

ST : ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)

: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR) ST : ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) LCAM : LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) RCAM : LM Heung Min Son (89 OVR)

: LM Heung Min Son (89 OVR) LCDM : GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) RCDM : GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR) LB : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB : CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)

: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR) RCB : CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RB : RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

: RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR) GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

LW : LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR) ST : ST TOTW Ciro Immobile (89 OVR)

: ST TOTW Ciro Immobile (89 OVR) RW : LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)

: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR) CAM : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LCM : ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) RCM : CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LB : RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) LCB : CB Felipe (84 OVR)

: CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB : CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RB : RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

ST : ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) ST : CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) LM : LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

: LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR) LCM : CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) RCM : CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) RM : CM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)

: CM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR) LB : ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR)

: ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR) LCB : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) RCB : GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR) RB : ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR)

This challenge will expire on February 27.