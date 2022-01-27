FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Raphael Varane SBC – Requirements and solutions
Go back to FUT 19 for one of the best defenders in the game.
EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team are in the thick of this year’s Team of the Year promo. That means players have the chance to pack some truly game-changing players. However, EA has also dropped a few stars into the Squad Building Challenge (SBC) section that anyone can complete. On January 27, they released a monster of an SBC in Flashback Raphael Varane. While expensive, this flashback to Varane’s inclusion in FIFA 19’s TOTY will likely stay in your club for the rest of the year. So, how do you get him? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Flashback Raphael Varane SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups. Each has its own set of requirements.
Here are the requirements for all six lineups:
Past and Present
- Starting players – 11
- Real Madrid or Manchester United players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack
League Finesse
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Ovearll Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Les Bleus
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward -Small Rare Gold Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week Players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Prime Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min 45
- Reward – Mega Pack
Solutions
This SBC is going to run you over 1 Million Coins. That’s not cheap, but for the card you’re getting it might just be worth it. This is especially true if you’re opening packs for Team of the Year and need somewhere to put your duplicates. If you decide to go after Varane, here are some solutions to make the process a bit easier.
Past and Present
- ST: ST TOTW Edin Dzeko (86 OVR)
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Muniain (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- RCM: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Alex Merino (83 OVR)
- LB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
League Finesse
- LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Aubameyang (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)
- LCM: CM Ilkay Gundogan (85 OVR)
- CM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- RCM: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)
- LB: ST Raul Jimenz (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RCB: ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
Les Bleus
- LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)
- RW: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- CM: CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Theo Hernandez (83 OVR)
- LCB: CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)
- RB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- RM: RW TOTW Domenico Berardi (86 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Matteo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)
- RCB: CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR)
- RB: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)
- ST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- LCAM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RCAM: LM Heung Min Son (89 OVR)
- LCDM: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- RCDM: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)
- RCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RB: RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- LW: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- ST: ST TOTW Ciro Immobile (89 OVR)
- RW: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)
- CAM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LCM: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- RCM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)
88-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- ST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)
- LM: LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- LCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- RM: CM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)
- LB: ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR)
- LCB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- RCB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- RB: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR)
This challenge will expire on February 27.