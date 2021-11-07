FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Riyad Mahrez SBC – Requirements and solutions

On November 7, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team dropped a brand new Flashback Squad Building Challenge (SBC) into the game. Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez is the latest player to take players back in time. This time, we’re flashing back to his 2017-18 campaign with Leicester City. That means a solid pace boost for Mahrez, along with improved shooting. Want to slap him into your Premier League side? Here’s how to make it happen.

FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Riyad Mahrez SBC

Screenshot via Gamepur

Finishing Mahrez’s SBC will require you to finish off five different squads of 11 players each. That’s quite the commitment, especially since they each have different requirements to keep in mind. Here they all are:

Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Gold players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Rare Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Min. Gold Players

Rare players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Past and Present

Starting players – 11

Players from Leicester City or Manchester City – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistyr – Min. 70

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

Mahrez is currently coming in at right around 150,000 coins. That’s pretty steep, but he is relatively similar to Team of the Week Gabriel Jesus, who is 140,000 coins on the market. That makes it tough to call him overpriced, especially if you’re a City fan. Here are some solutions to help you finish this SBC.

Gold Squad and Rare Gold Squad

There’s no need to make any extra purchases here unless your club is completely bare. Just whack in some gold players and call it a day.

Past and Present

ST : ST Richarlison (82 OVR)

: ST Richarlison (82 OVR) CAM : CAM James Maddison (82 OVR)

: CAM James Maddison (82 OVR) CAM : CAM Martin Odegaard (82 OVR)

: CAM Martin Odegaard (82 OVR) LM : LM Harvey Barnes (81 OVR)

: LM Harvey Barnes (81 OVR) CM : CDM Tomas Soucek (82 OVR)

: CDM Tomas Soucek (82 OVR) RM : RM Bukayo Saka (80 OVR)

: RM Bukayo Saka (80 OVR) LB : LB Alex Telles (82 OVR)

: LB Alex Telles (82 OVR) CB : CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) CB : CB John Stones (83 OVR)

: CB John Stones (83 OVR) RB : CB James Tarkowski (81 OVR)

: CB James Tarkowski (81 OVR) GK: GK Fabianski (82 OVR)

Top Form

LW : LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) ST : CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) RW : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) CM : LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) CDM : CM Arther (83 OVR)

: CM Arther (83 OVR) CDM : CAM David Silva (85 OVR)

: CAM David Silva (85 OVR) LB : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CB : CB TOTW Simon Kjaer (85 OVR)

: CB TOTW Simon Kjaer (85 OVR) CB : CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR) RB : RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK:GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

Premier League

ST : ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)

: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR) ST : ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LM : LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)

: LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR) CM : CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) CM : CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) RM : RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) LB : GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR) CB : CB Pique (84 OVR)

: CB Pique (84 OVR) CB : CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR) RB : RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

This challenge is set to expire on November 14.