FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Riyad Mahrez SBC – Requirements and solutions
Flashback to Mahrez’s final season at Leicester City.
On November 7, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team dropped a brand new Flashback Squad Building Challenge (SBC) into the game. Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez is the latest player to take players back in time. This time, we’re flashing back to his 2017-18 campaign with Leicester City. That means a solid pace boost for Mahrez, along with improved shooting. Want to slap him into your Premier League side? Here’s how to make it happen.
FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Riyad Mahrez SBC
Finishing Mahrez’s SBC will require you to finish off five different squads of 11 players each. That’s quite the commitment, especially since they each have different requirements to keep in mind. Here they all are:
Gold Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Gold players – Min. 11
- Team Chemistry – Min. 30
- Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Rare Gold Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Min. Gold Players
- Rare players – Min. 11
- Team Chemistry – Min. 30
- Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Past and Present
- Starting players – 11
- Players from Leicester City or Manchester City – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistyr – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
Mahrez is currently coming in at right around 150,000 coins. That’s pretty steep, but he is relatively similar to Team of the Week Gabriel Jesus, who is 140,000 coins on the market. That makes it tough to call him overpriced, especially if you’re a City fan. Here are some solutions to help you finish this SBC.
Gold Squad and Rare Gold Squad
There’s no need to make any extra purchases here unless your club is completely bare. Just whack in some gold players and call it a day.
Past and Present
- ST: ST Richarlison (82 OVR)
- CAM: CAM James Maddison (82 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Martin Odegaard (82 OVR)
- LM: LM Harvey Barnes (81 OVR)
- CM: CDM Tomas Soucek (82 OVR)
- RM: RM Bukayo Saka (80 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Telles (82 OVR)
- CB: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- CB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- RB: CB James Tarkowski (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Fabianski (82 OVR)
Top Form
- LW: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- ST: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- CM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Arther (83 OVR)
- CDM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)
- LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CB: CB TOTW Simon Kjaer (85 OVR)
- CB: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK:GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)
- CM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- RM: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)
- LB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- CB: CB Pique (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
This challenge is set to expire on November 14.