FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Samuel Umtiti SBC – Requirements and solutions
Get ready to turn the clock back to FUT 17.
A new FIFA 22 Squad Building Challenge went live on October 11, and this one is a Flashback. This SBC is a throwback to 2016, as EA Sports has released a new player item in FIFA 22 that recognized FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti’s inclusion in the FUT 17 Ones to Watch program. So, how can you add this 85 OVR Flashback that features the French back? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Flashback Samuel Umtiti SBC
To complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to fill out five starting lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements:
Here are the requirements for each:
Gold Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Gold players – Min. 11
- Team Chemistry – Min. 30
- Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)
Rare Gold Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Player Quality – Min. Gold
- Rare players – Min. 11
- Team Chemistry – Min. 30
- Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)
Blaugrana
- Starting players – 11
- FC Barcelona players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Gold Pack
Past and Present
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Gold Pack
Les Bleus
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Don’t worry too much about the first two portions. Just make sure to meet the minimum requirements, and if possible, find cards that are already in your collection. As far as the other three parts go, these can get a bit expensive at this point of the game. That especially rings true given that this card of Umtiti really isn’t all that great, aside from the France/LaLiga link.
If you’re willing to spend around 80,000 Coins and total, though, and need solutions, here are a few that could help you out:
Blaugrana
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Isco (82 OVR)
- LCDM: CAM Coutinho (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
Past and Present
- LST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
Les Bleus
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- RM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- CAM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)
- LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)
This challenge is slated to expire on October 18.