FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Samuel Umtiti SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new FIFA 22 Squad Building Challenge went live on October 11, and this one is a Flashback. This SBC is a throwback to 2016, as EA Sports has released a new player item in FIFA 22 that recognized FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti’s inclusion in the FUT 17 Ones to Watch program. So, how can you add this 85 OVR Flashback that features the French back? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Flashback Samuel Umtiti SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

To complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to fill out five starting lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements:

Here are the requirements for each:

Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Gold players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)

Rare Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Player Quality – Min. Gold

Rare players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)

Blaugrana

Starting players – 11

FC Barcelona players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Gold Pack

Past and Present

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Gold Pack

Les Bleus

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

Don’t worry too much about the first two portions. Just make sure to meet the minimum requirements, and if possible, find cards that are already in your collection. As far as the other three parts go, these can get a bit expensive at this point of the game. That especially rings true given that this card of Umtiti really isn’t all that great, aside from the France/LaLiga link.

If you’re willing to spend around 80,000 Coins and total, though, and need solutions, here are a few that could help you out:

Blaugrana

ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LW: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RCM: CM Isco (82 OVR)

CM Isco (82 OVR) LCDM: CAM Coutinho (83 OVR)

CAM Coutinho (83 OVR) LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) LCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RCB: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)

CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR) RB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)

CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

Past and Present

LST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) RST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) LM: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)

CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR) CDM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

Les Bleus

ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) RM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) CAM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)

CAM David Silva (85 OVR) LCDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) RCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR) LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)

This challenge is slated to expire on October 18.