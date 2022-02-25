FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Silver Stars Kevin De Bruyne SBC – Requirements and solutions

February 25 was the day EA Sports kicked off a new Silver Stars promo in FIFA 22. As part of the event, they dropped a new Flashback card into Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). This time, the featured player is Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne. This new card takes us back to De Bruyne’s days at Gent as an 18-year-old. Here’s how to add him to your silver squad.

How to complete Flashback Silver Stars Kevin De Bruyne SBC

To complete this SBC, players will need to complete a single lineup. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind while finishing this SBC:

Starting players – 11

Belgium players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Solutions

This card will run you right around 27,000 coins if you’re completing it from scratch. Of course, this probably won’t make your main team, but it’s a fun card to add to your collection. Here is a solution to get it finished:

LF : LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR)

: LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR) ST : ST Donyell Malen (80 OVR)

: ST Donyell Malen (80 OVR) RF : RW Suso (82 OVR)

: RW Suso (82 OVR) CM : CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)

: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR) CM : CM TOTW Dani Olmo (84 OVR)

: CM TOTW Dani Olmo (84 OVR) CM : CDM Palhinha (82 OVR)

: CDM Palhinha (82 OVR) LB : LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

: LWB Angelino (83 OVR) CB : CB Sule (82 OVR)

: CB Sule (82 OVR) CB : CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RB : RWB Pedro Porro (80 OVR)

: RWB Pedro Porro (80 OVR) GK: GK Roman Burki (80 OVR)

This challenge is set to expire on March 4.