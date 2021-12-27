FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Thomas Muller SBC – Requirements and solutions
A blast to Muller’s past.
On December 27, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team turned back the clock with a new Flashback Squad Building Challenge. Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller remains a highly-regarded player in the Bundesliga, but a new 86 OVR Flashback item gives the German a bit of a speed upgrade. So, what do you need to do in order to complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Flashback Muller SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:
- Starting players – 11
- Bayern Munich players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Solutions
This SBC should cost around 50,000 Coins in total. It might seem like a high price for a lower OVR version of Muller, but this version does have much better Pace and Dribbling attributes.
If you feel inclined to complete to add this card to your collection, here’s a look at potential solutions:
- ST: ST Wout Weghurst (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RW: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)
This challenge will expire on January 3.