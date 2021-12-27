FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Thomas Muller SBC – Requirements and solutions

On December 27, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team turned back the clock with a new Flashback Squad Building Challenge. Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller remains a highly-regarded player in the Bundesliga, but a new 86 OVR Flashback item gives the German a bit of a speed upgrade. So, what do you need to do in order to complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Flashback Muller SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Bayern Munich players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 50,000 Coins in total. It might seem like a high price for a lower OVR version of Muller, but this version does have much better Pace and Dribbling attributes.

If you feel inclined to complete to add this card to your collection, here’s a look at potential solutions:

ST: ST Wout Weghurst (83 OVR)

LW: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

RW: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CAM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

RCM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)

LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)

This challenge will expire on January 3.