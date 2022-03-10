FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Declan Rice SBC – Requirements and solutions

On March 10, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released yet another FUT Birthday Squad Building Challenge. If you’re a West Ham fan, this has certainly been the week for you, and this new card should help with any West Ham or Premier League-themed team build. A new 90 OVR player item of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is now available for a limited time in FUT, and FIFA players can add it to their collection just by completing this challenge. And, we should note that this card has 5* Skill Moves.

Here’s how you can complete this SBC.

How to complete FUT Birthday Rice SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this SBC. FIFA users will need to complete three different lineups. Here are the requirements for each one:

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 45

Solutions

Expect to pay around 350,000 Coins for this SBC. If you have the currency for it, here are some solutions that can help you out:

England

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) RCAM: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) LB: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)

LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: TOTW GK Fernando Pacheco (83 OVR)

TOTW GK Fernando Pacheco (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Premier League

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR) RCM: CM Paul Pogba (87 OVR)

CM Paul Pogba (87 OVR) CM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)

CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR) LB: LB Luke Shaw (84 OVR)

LB Luke Shaw (84 OVR) LCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RCB: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LW: LW Salif Mane (89 OVR)

LW Salif Mane (89 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR) RCM: CM Paul Pogba (87 OVR)

CM Paul Pogba (87 OVR) CM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LB: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)

LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR) LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RCB: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on March 24.