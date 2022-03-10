FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Declan Rice SBC – Requirements and solutions
Rice, Rice Baby.
On March 10, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released yet another FUT Birthday Squad Building Challenge. If you’re a West Ham fan, this has certainly been the week for you, and this new card should help with any West Ham or Premier League-themed team build. A new 90 OVR player item of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is now available for a limited time in FUT, and FIFA players can add it to their collection just by completing this challenge. And, we should note that this card has 5* Skill Moves.
Here’s how you can complete this SBC.
How to complete FUT Birthday Rice SBC
In order to complete this SBC. FIFA users will need to complete three different lineups. Here are the requirements for each one:
England
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 45
Solutions
Expect to pay around 350,000 Coins for this SBC. If you have the currency for it, here are some solutions that can help you out:
England
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- RCAM: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW GK Fernando Pacheco (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)
- RCM: CM Paul Pogba (87 OVR)
- CM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Luke Shaw (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RCB: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LW: LW Salif Mane (89 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)
- RCM: CM Paul Pogba (87 OVR)
- CM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LB: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)
- LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RCB: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
This challenge will expire on March 24.