FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Jurrien Timber SBC – Requirements and solutions
Start your work week off with an SBC.
On March 7, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team unleashed a new Squad Building Challenge into Football Ultimate Team. This challenge’s reward is an 87 OVR player item of Ajax center back Jurrien Timber. The Dutch defender’s new card should be somewhat of a hot commodity, since this item does have the highly coveted 5* Skill Moves rating. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete FUT Birthday Timber SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-2-2-2 formation, must meet the following requirements:
- Starting players – 11
- Netherlands players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Solution
This SBC should cost around 50,000 Coins in total.
Here’s a look at a potential solution:
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- RCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCDM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RW Carlos Vela (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on March 11.