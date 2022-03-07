FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Jurrien Timber SBC – Requirements and solutions

On March 7, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team unleashed a new Squad Building Challenge into Football Ultimate Team. This challenge’s reward is an 87 OVR player item of Ajax center back Jurrien Timber. The Dutch defender’s new card should be somewhat of a hot commodity, since this item does have the highly coveted 5* Skill Moves rating. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete FUT Birthday Timber SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-2-2-2 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Netherlands players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solution

This SBC should cost around 50,000 Coins in total.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LCAM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) RCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCDM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: TOTW RW Carlos Vela (85 OVR)

TOTW RW Carlos Vela (85 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on March 11.