FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Stefan Lainer SBC – Requirements and solutions
A fresh defender option.
The FUT Birthday promo in FIFA 22 moves along, as a new Squad Building Challenge went live on March 9. Bundesliga fans should be happy with this one, as a new 88 OVR card of M’gladbach defender Stefan Lainer is now available for a limited time. Since Lainer plays a position (RB) that doesn’t feature a lot of Bundesliga options, Lainer’s card should get some interest. Plus, the 5* Skill Moves rating doesn’t hurt, either.
So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete FUT Birthday Lainer SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Bundesliga
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 80,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Top Form
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW CM Wataru Endo (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Bundesliga
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- CAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- GK: TOTW GK Fernando Pacheco (83 OVR)
This challenge will expire on March 13.