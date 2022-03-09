FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Stefan Lainer SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FUT Birthday promo in FIFA 22 moves along, as a new Squad Building Challenge went live on March 9. Bundesliga fans should be happy with this one, as a new 88 OVR card of M’gladbach defender Stefan Lainer is now available for a limited time. Since Lainer plays a position (RB) that doesn’t feature a lot of Bundesliga options, Lainer’s card should get some interest. Plus, the 5* Skill Moves rating doesn’t hurt, either.

So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete FUT Birthday Lainer SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Bundesliga

Starting players – Min. 1

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 80,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Top Form

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCM: CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)

CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: TOTW CM Wataru Endo (82 OVR)

TOTW CM Wataru Endo (82 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Bundesliga

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) CAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LCM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) CDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) GK: TOTW GK Fernando Pacheco (83 OVR)

This challenge will expire on March 13.