FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Tammy Abraham Objectives challenge

It’s birthday time, as EA Sports and the FIFA franchise celebrate 13 years of Football Ultimate Team with the FIFA 22 FUT Birthday promo. On March 4, a new Objectives challenge appeared in FUT 22, as users can now attempt to acquire an 88 OVR FUT Birthday card of Roma FC striker Tammy Abraham. So, how can you add this English striker to your FUT collection? Let’s go over the objectives for this week.

How to complete FUT Birthday Abraham Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: FUT Birthday. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select Play Online to locate the FUT Birthday friendly.

The four objectives are as follows:

Birthday Winner – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FUT Birthday (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP)

– Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FUT Birthday (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Spread the Wealth – Assist eight goals with Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: FUT Birthday (rewards are Gold Pack, 61 OVR FUT Birthday Token player, and 300 XP)

– Assist eight goals with Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: FUT Birthday (rewards are Gold Pack, 61 OVR FUT Birthday Token player, and 300 XP) Defense to Offense – Score with a Forward in five separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FUT Birthday (rewards are Two Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Score with a Forward in five separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FUT Birthday (rewards are Two Players Pack and 300 XP) 10 out of 10 – Score using English players in 10 separate matches in Live FUT Friendly: FUT Birthday (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 88 OVR Abraham.

The team requirements for the Live FUT Friendly: FUT Birthday are as follows:

Leagues: Min. 4

Countries/Regions: Min. 3

Loan Players: Max. 1

Since this friendly is not a Max Chemistry one, it’s going to be important to mix and match well. Because this challenge puts an emphasis on scoring with English players and getting assists with Serie A players, it’s wise to stack your FUT Birthday friendly squad with players like Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), and Phil Foden (Manchester City). Then, mix in other Serie A players upfront and in the middle as support.

This challenge is slated to expire on March 11.