FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Captains Lars Stindl Objectives challenge

A new promo is live in FIFA 22 Football Ultimate Team, and it’s one that showcases the best leaders from both the past and present. FUT Captains will see upgraded versions of previous FUT Heroes added to packs, plus new cards that feature captains and vice captains from clubs across the world. On April 8, EA Sports and the FIFA team also released a new Objectives challenge to kick this campaign off. The reward is an 89 OVR player item of M’gladback midfielder Lars Stindl.

So, how can you complete this Objectives challenge? Let’s take a look.

How to complete FUT Captain Stindl Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: The Chosen One. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select Play Online to locate the The Chosen One friendly.

The four objectives are as follows:

Sweet Strike – Score two Volleys in the Live FUT Friendly: The Chosen One (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 50 XP)

– Score two Volleys in the Live FUT Friendly: The Chosen One (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 50 XP) Marauding Midfielder – Score four goals using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: The Chosen One (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP)

– Score four goals using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: The Chosen One (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP) Grabbing Glory – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: The Chosen One (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

– Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: The Chosen One (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP) Scoring Streak – Score in 10 separate matches in Live FUT Friendly: The Chosen One (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 50 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 89 OVR Stindl and 300 XP.

The team requirements for the Live FUT Friendly: The Chosen One are as follows:

Clubs: Max. 1

85 and higher OVR players: Max. 1

First Owned Players: Exactly 0

Because of the requirements set forth for this friendly, be prepared to bring your team-building skills to FUT. Each player in the lineup must be from the same club. Plus, only one 85+ OVR player can be used.

It’s best to look for clubs that have multiple players that have good Pace. Tottenham, for example, has multiple players (Lucas Moura, Sergio Reguillon, Steven Bergwijn) who are below that 85 OVR threshold, but meet those standards. Arsenal is another example, as that club has a number of players who have base or IF items, like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, who have good cards that are not higher than 84 OVR. Although, it does help to add one star to a lineup to make things a lot easier.

This challenge is slated to expire on April 15.