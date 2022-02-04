FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Future Stars Academy Trevoh Chalobah Objectives challenge

The FIFA 22 Team of the Year promo has come to an end, and now it’s time to take a look towards the future. That means the return of the Future Stars promotion, and some of the best and brightest from the under-23 ranks get their time to shine in Football Ultimate Team. A new FUT Future Stars Academy challenge has dropped, with the final reward being an 88 OVR card of Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah. So, what do you need to do and know about this challenge? Let’s take alook.

How to complete FUT Future Stars Academy Chalobah challenge

FIFA players will need to complete 10 separate objectives in order to receive the final version of Trevoh Chalobah. This one will differ from traditional Objectives challenges, as instead of playing in just FUT Friendlies or Squad Battles, users can make progress through a combination of Squad Battles, Rivals, or Squad Battles games.

Here are the 10 objectives for this challenge:

A Future Star – Score four goals using English players (rewards are 79 OVR CDM Chalobah and 200 XP)

– Score four goals using English players (rewards are 79 OVR CDM Chalobah and 200 XP) Learning in Lorient – Assist six goals using 79 OVR Future Stars Chalobah (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 200 XP)

– Assist six goals using 79 OVR Future Stars Chalobah (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 200 XP) A Promising Start – Score using 79 OVR Future Stars Chalobah in five separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (for Rivals) (rewards are 83 OVR CB Chalobah, 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player, and 200 XP)

– Score using 79 OVR Future Stars Chalobah in five separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (for Rivals) (rewards are 83 OVR CB Chalobah, 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player, and 200 XP) Defensive Duty – Assist using defenders in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 83 OVR Future Stars Chalobah in starting squad (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 200 XP)

– Assist using defenders in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 83 OVR Future Stars Chalobah in starting squad (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 200 XP) Managing in Midfield – Concede no more than one goal in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) with 83 OVR Future Stars Chalobah in your starting squad (rewards are 81+ OVR Midfielders Three Players Pack and 200 XP)

– Concede no more than one goal in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) with 83 OVR Future Stars Chalobah in your starting squad (rewards are 81+ OVR Midfielders Three Players Pack and 200 XP) Climbing the Ranks – Score in eight separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) with 83 OVR Future Stars Chalobah in your starting squad (rewards are 85 OVR Future Stars Chalobah, Future Stars Swap Token, and 200 XP)

– Score in eight separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) with 83 OVR Future Stars Chalobah in your starting squad (rewards are 85 OVR Future Stars Chalobah, Future Stars Swap Token, and 200 XP) Chelsea Class – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 85 OVR Future Stars Chalobah in your starting squad (rewards are 81+ OVR Midfielders Three Players Pack and 200 XP)

– Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 85 OVR Future Stars Chalobah in your starting squad (rewards are 81+ OVR Midfielders Three Players Pack and 200 XP) Talented Trevoh – Assist five goals using 85 OVR Future Stars Chalobah in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 200 XP)

– Assist five goals using 85 OVR Future Stars Chalobah in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 200 XP) Premier Proof – Score in 10 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 85 OVR Future Stars Chalobah in your starting squad (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 200 XP)

– Score in 10 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 85 OVR Future Stars Chalobah in your starting squad (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 200 XP) Consistent Performer – Play 25 games with Chalobah in your starting squad (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 200 XP)

Players who complete all 10 objectives will receive the a Player Pick pack, featuring two different 88 OVR cards of Chalobah, as well as 200 XP. The Player Pick pack features two versions of the Chelsea footballer: a CDM Chalobah with boosted Shooting, Passing, and Dribbling, and a CB version with increased Defense and Physical attributes.

If you’re familiar with the Future Stars Objectives challenges from the past, the amount of objectives needed in order to acquire the final version of Chalobah should not be all that surprising. It will be a bit of a grind to complete, and since some of these objectives need to be completed in the Managerial Masterpiece, it’s good to look over the requirements for this type of friendly:

Team Overall Rating: Max. 77 OVR

88+ OVR Players: Max. 1

Loan Players: Max. 1

73 or lower OVR Players: Exactly 0

Team-building will be the name of the game with the second part of this challenge. Make sure to take a look at fast players with lower OVR ratings up front, as well as decent defenders at the back end, to complement the 85 OVR Chalobah.

This challenge will expire on March 11.