FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Silver Stars Christian Gauseth Objectives challenge

In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Silver Stars challenge on December 15. For this week, FIFA players can grind towards a 74 OVR player item, but this one is a little different. Norwegian midfielder Christian Gauseth and his legendary headshot are no longer in professional football, as the 37-year old has hung up the cleats. FIFA users can now grind for a 74 OVR End of an Era card, and here’s what you need to do in order to get it.

FIFA players will need to complete three objectives. All of these objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. The Silver Lounge is a type of friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users can play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the End of an Era Gauseth:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Screenshot from Gamepur

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Gauseth player item.

This challenge expires on December 22.