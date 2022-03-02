FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Silver Stars Lewis Baker Objectives challenge

March 2 brought yet another Silver Stars player into FIFA 22’s Objectives tab. For this release, EA Sports added Championship CDM Lewis Baker to the mix. His set of Objectives can be done entirely in Squad Battles, making him a great option for players who don’t like to play online. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.

Screenshot by Gamepur

FIFA players will need to complete three different objectives to unlock Baker. All of these must be completed in Squad Battles and you have to use a team full of silver players — that includes the bench. Here are the three objectives:

Win 5 -Win five Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty with a full squad of silver players (including substitutes)

-Win five Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty with a full squad of silver players (including substitutes) Delivered Defence – Assist four goals using defenders in Squad Battles on min. Sem-Pro difficulty with a full squad of silver players (including substitutes)

– Assist four goals using defenders in Squad Battles on min. Sem-Pro difficulty with a full squad of silver players (including substitutes) Weak Foot Wonder – Score eight goals using players with min. four-star Weak Foot in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty with a full squad of silver players (including substitutes)

Finishing all three of these objectives will unlock the 74 OVR version of Lewis Baker and give you a total of 600 XP toward the season pass. This challenge expires on March 9.