FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Silver Stars Morgan Gibbs-White Objectives challenge

In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Silver Stars challenge on February 2. Much like last week, FIFA players can attempt to obtain a 74 OVR Moments player item. This time around, the featured Silver Stars player is Sheffield United midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. So, how can you add the English midfielder to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.

Screenshot by Gamepur

FIFA players will need to complete three objectives. All of these objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. The Silver Lounge is a type of friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Moments Gibbs-White:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP, a 60 OVR Future Stars Swap Token, and the untradeable 74 OVR Gibbs-White player item.

This challenge expires on February 9.