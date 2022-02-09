FIFA 22: How to complete Future Stars William Saliba SBC – Requirements and Solutions

The FIFA 22 Future Stars promo continues, as a new Squad Building Challenge went live on February 9. This one features a French back, which should garner some attention from FUT players. A new 88 OVR player item of OM back William Saliba is available for a limited time, and here’s what you need to do in order to obtain it.

How to complete Future Stars Saliba SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

France

Starting players – Min. 1

France players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Future Stars

Starting players – Min. 1

Future Stars players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 270,000 Coins. It’s expensive, but that’s typical for most French defenders that pair well with the meta players.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Ligue 1

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCM: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) LCB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)

CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR) RCB: CB Pau Torres (82 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (82 OVR) RB: TOTW GK Mathew Ryan (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Mathew Ryan (84 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

France

ST: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)

CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR) LW: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) RW: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR) LCM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) MCM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RB: TOTW GK Mathew Ryan (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Mathew Ryan (84 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

Future Stars

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LM: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)

ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR) RM: RM Rafa (82 OVR)

RM Rafa (82 OVR) LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) LCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (84 OVR)

CB Matthijs de Ligt (84 OVR) RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR) RB: FS CF Goncalo Ramos (87 OVR)

FS CF Goncalo Ramos (87 OVR) GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

This challenge will expire on February 16.