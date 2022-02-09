FIFA 22: How to complete Future Stars William Saliba SBC – Requirements and Solutions
Pair him with Varane?
The FIFA 22 Future Stars promo continues, as a new Squad Building Challenge went live on February 9. This one features a French back, which should garner some attention from FUT players. A new 88 OVR player item of OM back William Saliba is available for a limited time, and here’s what you need to do in order to obtain it.
How to complete Future Stars Saliba SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Ligue 1
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
France
- Starting players – Min. 1
- France players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Future Stars
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Future Stars players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 270,000 Coins. It’s expensive, but that’s typical for most French defenders that pair well with the meta players.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Ligue 1
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCM: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Pau Torres (82 OVR)
- RB: TOTW GK Mathew Ryan (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
France
- ST: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)
- LW: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- RW: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- LCM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- MCM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RB: TOTW GK Mathew Ryan (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
Future Stars
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LM: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Rafa (82 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)
- RB: FS CF Goncalo Ramos (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
This challenge will expire on February 16.