FIFA 22: How to complete Headliners Saïd Benrahma SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new Headliners Squad Building Challenge dropped on January 5, and it features a major stat upgrade for one of West Ham United’s midfielders. An 86 OVR player item of attacking midfielder Saïd Benrahma is now available for a limited time in FIFA 22. But in order to get this item in your collection, be prepared to put your team-building skills to work.

How to complete Headliners Benrahma SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

Starting players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 50,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Premier League

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: GK Nick Pope (83 OVR)

GK Nick Pope (83 OVR) GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

Top Form

LST: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LM: TOTW LM Adnan Januzaj (84 OVR)

TOTW LM Adnan Januzaj (84 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCDM: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCDM: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) GK: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on January 12.