FIFA 22: How to complete Headliners Saïd Benrahma SBC – Requirements and solutions
A Headliner from West Ham.
A new Headliners Squad Building Challenge dropped on January 5, and it features a major stat upgrade for one of West Ham United’s midfielders. An 86 OVR player item of attacking midfielder Saïd Benrahma is now available for a limited time in FIFA 22. But in order to get this item in your collection, be prepared to put your team-building skills to work.
How to complete Headliners Benrahma SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Gold Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 50,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Premier League
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Nick Pope (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LM: TOTW LM Adnan Januzaj (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- GK: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on January 12.