FIFA 22: How to complete LaLiga POTM Robin Le Normand SBC – requirements and solutions

On November 5, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the latest Player of the Month SBC for LaLiga. The Spanish conference’s award is often dominated by players from giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona, but this month, Real Sociedad is getting in on the fun with Robin Le Normand. Want to get him into your club? Let’s take a look at how to make it happen.

FIFA 22: How to complete LaLiga POTM Robin Le Normand SBC

To complete this SBC, players will need to complete two different squads. Each has its own set of unique requirements to keep in mind. Here are the requirements for both:

Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Gold Players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Real Sociedad players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC will only run you about 15,000 coins. That’s cheap, but there are several better cheaper options. You would likely be better off running Jules Kounde and Eder Militao instead of doing this Le Normand SBC. Buying those two players would save you a few thousand coins and likely leave your team in a better spot. If you’re a Real Sociedad fan and have to do this SBC, here are a few solutions for you.

Gold Squad

You don’t need any specific. Just throw in 11 gold players that you have lying around and this segment will be finished.

Tactical Emulation

ST : ST Alexander Isak (82 OVR)

: ST Alexander Isak (82 OVR) LW : LM Goncalo Guedes (81 OVR)

: LM Goncalo Guedes (81 OVR) CM : CM Rodrigo De Paul (82 OVR)

: CM Rodrigo De Paul (82 OVR) RW : RW Portu (82 OVR)

: RW Portu (82 OVR) CDM : CM Carlos Soler (81 OVR)

: CM Carlos Soler (81 OVR) CDM : CM Hector Herrera (81 OVR)

: CM Hector Herrera (81 OVR) LB : LB Yuri Berchiche (82 OVR)

: LB Yuri Berchiche (82 OVR) CB : CM Fabian (82 OVR)

: CM Fabian (82 OVR) CB : CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) RB : RWB Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR)

: RWB Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

This challenge is set to expire on December 3.