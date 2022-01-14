FIFA 22: How to complete Moments Ilkay Gundogan SBC – Requirements and solutions
This is a big one.
On January 14, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Moments SBC in FUT. In celebration of his inside of the box two-goal performance against Tottenham in 2020-21, a new 90 OVR player item of Manchester City Ilkay Gundogan is now available for a limited time. So, how can you add the Man City stud to your team? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Moments Gundogan SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Manchester City players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Germany
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Germany players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Mega Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Rare Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 600,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Tactical Emulation
- ST: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)
- LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Allan (83 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
Germany
- ST: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)
- LW: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- RCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- CDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Rafael Carvajal (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Harry Kane (90 OVR)
- LM: LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)
- RM: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Manuel Neuer (90 OVR)
88-Rated Squad
- LST: ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR)
- RST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)
- RCM: CM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)
- RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on January 21.