FIFA 22: How to complete Moments Ilkay Gundogan SBC – Requirements and solutions

On January 14, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Moments SBC in FUT. In celebration of his inside of the box two-goal performance against Tottenham in 2020-21, a new 90 OVR player item of Manchester City Ilkay Gundogan is now available for a limited time. So, how can you add the Man City stud to your team? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Moments Gundogan SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Manchester City players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Germany

Starting players – Min. 1

Germany players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – Min. 1

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Mega Pack

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Rare Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 600,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Tactical Emulation

ST: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR) LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Allan (83 OVR)

CDM Allan (83 OVR) RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

Germany

ST: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)

ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR) LW: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) RCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) CDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: RB Rafael Carvajal (85 OVR)

RB Rafael Carvajal (85 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

Premier League

ST: ST Harry Kane (90 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (90 OVR) LM: LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)

LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR) RM: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)

CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR) LCDM: CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR) RCDM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)

CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

GK David de Gea (84 OVR) GK: GK Manuel Neuer (90 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

LST: ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR) RST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)

RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR) RCM: CM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)

CM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR) RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR) GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on January 21.