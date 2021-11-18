FIFA 22: How to complete Moments Julian Draxler SBC – Requirements and solutions
Add a new PSG card to your set.
It’s time for a new Moments SBC, as EA Sports and the FIFA 22 released a fresh one on November 18. This one features PSG midfielder Julian Draxler, as FIFA players can now obtain an 87 OVR Moments item that commemorates the German’s superb volley against Bordeaux in the Adidas Nemeziz in the 2017-18 season. So, what do you need to do in order to get this item? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Moments Julian Draxler SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
PSG
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- PSG players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Gold Players Pack
Ligue 1
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
Germany
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Germany players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Mega Pack
Solutions
PSG
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- MCM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Idrissa Gueye (82 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Burak Yilmaz (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Ligue 1
- LST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- RST: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)
- LB: LB Luke Shaw (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RB: CM Georgino Wijnaldum (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)
Germany
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LW: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
This challenge will expire on November 25.