FIFA 22: How to complete Moments Julian Draxler SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time for a new Moments SBC, as EA Sports and the FIFA 22 released a fresh one on November 18. This one features PSG midfielder Julian Draxler, as FIFA players can now obtain an 87 OVR Moments item that commemorates the German’s superb volley against Bordeaux in the Adidas Nemeziz in the 2017-18 season. So, what do you need to do in order to get this item? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Moments Julian Draxler SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

PSG

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

PSG players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Gold Players Pack

Ligue 1

Starting players – Min. 1

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Germany

Starting players – Min. 1

Germany players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Mega Pack

Solutions

PSG

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) MCM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR) RCM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)

CAM Isco (82 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Idrissa Gueye (82 OVR)

CDM Idrissa Gueye (82 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Burak Yilmaz (84 OVR)

TOTW ST Burak Yilmaz (84 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Ligue 1

LST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) RST: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)

ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR) LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR)

CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR) CDM: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)

CDM Rodri (86 OVR) LB: LB Luke Shaw (84 OVR)

LB Luke Shaw (84 OVR) LCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RCB: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RB: CM Georgino Wijnaldum (84 OVR)

CM Georgino Wijnaldum (84 OVR) GK: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)

Germany

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LW: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)

ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR) LCDM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) RCDM: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)

CDM Rodri (86 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on November 25.