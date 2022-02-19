FIFA 22: How to complete Moments Mesut Ozil SBC – Requirements and solutions
A blast from the past.
It’s time for another Moments Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 22, and this time, a 90 OVR card of Mesut Ozil is now in FUT for a limited time. This card, which commemorates Ozil’s goal against Ludogorets in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League. So, what do you need to do in order to complete this challenge? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Moments Ozil SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Germany
- Starting players – 11
- Germany players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
84-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 60,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Germany
- ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (81 OVR)
- CDM: CM Piotr Zielenski (81 OVR)
- LB: LB Philipp Max (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Daley Blind (82 OVR)
- RCB: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
- RB: RB Denzel Dumfries (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)
84-Rated Squad
- LST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RM: RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- RCDM: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)
This challenge will be available until February 26.