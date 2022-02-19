FIFA 22: How to complete Moments Mesut Ozil SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time for another Moments Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 22, and this time, a 90 OVR card of Mesut Ozil is now in FUT for a limited time. This card, which commemorates Ozil’s goal against Ludogorets in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League. So, what do you need to do in order to complete this challenge? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Moments Ozil SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Germany

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

84-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 60,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Germany

ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) RCM: CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (81 OVR)

CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (81 OVR) CDM: CM Piotr Zielenski (81 OVR)

CM Piotr Zielenski (81 OVR) LB: LB Philipp Max (84 OVR)

LB Philipp Max (84 OVR) LCB: CB Daley Blind (82 OVR)

CB Daley Blind (82 OVR) RCB: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR) RB: RB Denzel Dumfries (82 OVR)

RB Denzel Dumfries (82 OVR) GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

84-Rated Squad

LST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) RST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) RM: RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)

RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR) LCDM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) RCDM: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

This challenge will be available until February 26.