FIFA 22: How to complete Moments Olivier Giroud SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team continues celebrating the Team of the Year promotion, as well as some of the major highlights from this past calendar year in the football world. A new Moments Squad Building Challenge went live on January 31, with the reward being an 89 OVR card of AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud. The card commemorates the then-Chelsea striker’s overhead kick goal against Atletico de Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. So, how can you add this item to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Moments Giroud SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-3-3 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 90,000-95,000 Coins in total. While this card does not have a great Week Foot (3*) rating, nor high Pace, Moments Giroud does have 90 Shooting and 4* Skill Moves. Plus, it will link quite well with a France-themed team, as well as any Serie A lineups, should chemistry be a concern.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

ST: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)

ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR) LW: LM Yannick Carrasco (83 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR) MCM: CAM Nabil Fekir (84 OVR)

CAM Nabil Fekir (84 OVR) RCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: TOTW Hakim Ziyech (86 OVR)

TOTW Hakim Ziyech (86 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on February 14.